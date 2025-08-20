Stellenbosch FC eyeing victory over Orlando Pirates

“We know what is ahead of us, but I also know what the players in this team are capable of," said Enyinnaya.

Stellenbosch FC defender Kazie Enyinnaya is expecting a tough fixture but that he believed the Maroons have enough quality to record a positive result against the Soweto giants.



The sides meet in a Betway Premiership clash at the Orlando Stadium in Soweto this evening at 7.30pm.



“It’s going to be a tough game, but we have trained and prepared well ahead of the match,” Enyinnaya told Stellies media.



“We know what is ahead of us, but I also know what the players in this team are capable of.

“We have to keep pushing and get something against Pirates to build on the start the club has made to the season. The aim is always to improve, so we want to build on what we achieved last season, starting on Wednesday.”

Enyinnaya heads into this clash against the Buccaneers full of confidence after scoring his first goal for the club during last weekend’s MTN8 semi-final first leg victory over Sekhukhune United last weekend.



“I was thrilled to score my first goal in the Maroon jersey,” added the former Nigeria international. “This is something I have been working on, and I believe more goals are on their way. I’m working hard and putting in my best to improve and help the team with more goals.



“We performed very well against Sekhukhune United. We stuck to our game plan to make sure we got the result without conceding. Even though we have only played the first half, we’ve put ourselves in a good position, and I believe we can get the job done.

“We have to focus and make sure we don’t concede early, and make sure we score. If we can do that, we’ll give ourselves the best possible chance of reaching the final.”