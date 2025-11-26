Betway Best Bets

Still plenty of cricket on the go to keep fans happy

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

26 November 2025

The Proteas might only be in action again on Sunday, in an ODI series against India, but there is still plenty of other cricket on the go.

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan

Pakistan’s Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan in action during the series against Sri Lanka. Picture: Farooq Naeem / AFP

The Proteas’ Test series against India might be over, with the South Africans registering a convincing 2-0 series win, but that doesn’t mean there’s not plenty of other cricket on the go to keep fans and punters interested.

In fact, there’s a lot going on to keep South Africa supporters busy until the Proteas are next in action in a three-match ODI series, also against India, from Sunday.

There are currently two highly entertaining international T20 series matches to look forward to in the sub-continent on Thursday, with Bangladesh (1.27) up against Ireland (3.80) in the first of three matches in their series, while Pakistan (1.52) are favourites in the sixth of seven matches against Sr Lanka (2.45).

Bahrain (1.09) are also up against Thailand (7.25) in a T20 match on Thursday.

The Abu Dhabi T10 League is also very much on the go, with matches later Wednesday, while there is action in South Africa as well, with the Dolphins (1.70) up against Western Province (2.10) in the CSA T20 Challenge.

Keep an eye on the Betway site for all things cricket.

All odds correct at time of writing and subject to change.

