Three of the best this weekend: Wins for Sundowns, Arsenal and the Boks?

There’s plenty of exciting sport to look forward to this weekend, with the focus on football, cricket and rugby. Here then are three of our predictions for the action.

Mamelodi Sundowns v FC St Eloi Lupopo

Mamelodi Sundowns have had a slightly sloppy start to the season, by their own high standards, but Miguel Cardoso’s side remain top of the Betway Premiership, and are the only South African side playing in the group stages of the Caf Champions League.

On Saturday, they open their Group C campaign against FC Lupopo, the side that knocked Orlando Pirates out of the competition on penalties in the final qualifying round.

Lupopo did lose 3-0 to Pirates in the second leg at Orlando Stadium, and while they will be difficult opponents back home in the DR Congo, Sundowns should have far too much quality for them at Loftus.

Prediction: Sundowns 2 Lupopo 0

Betway odds: Sundowns 1.16 Lupopo 13.79

Arsenal v Tottenham

Arsenal will look to bounce back to winning ways in the English Premier League on Sunday when they host Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium in the North London derby.

Mikel Arteta’s side conceded a late goal to draw 2-2 with Sunderland in their last game before the international break.

Spurs have been up and down this season under new coach Thomas Frank, but their away record is very good. Tottenham have won four and drawn one of their five Premier League away games so far this season.

Prediction: Arsenal 2 Tottenham 1

Betway odds: Arsenal 1.42 Tottenham 7.80

Rugby

Ireland v South Africa

It’s all set up to be a thrilling match at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday … Ireland smashed Australia 46-19 last week, while the Boks beat Italy, and before that also edged France, while they kicked off their northern tour with a win against Japan.

The Springboks have struggled somewhat in Dublin in the recent past and Ireland are something of a bogey team for them so they will have to be at their best, and be prepared to grind for 80 minutes, if they’re to win this weekend.

Still, the Boks should have too much fire-power for their hosts.

Prediction: Boks by 5

Betway odds: Ireland 3.30 SA 1.41

