Three of the best this weekend: All eyes on Chiefs, Liverpool and the Cheetahs

There are a number of exciting football games to look forward to this weekend, while the Currie Cup is hotting up.

There’s plenty to look forward to in football, here and abroad, this weekend while there’s Currie Cup action on the go to keep rugby fans entertained. Here are our top three picks for the weekend.

Golden Arrows v Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs have made a fine start to the new Betway Premiership season, giving their fans hope they might just mount a title challenge this time around.

A capacity crowd packed into FNB Stadium to watch their goalless draw with Sundowns on Wednesday and wile it wasn’t the most gripping game, Chiefs showed an encouraging resilience and could have snatched the win against the eight-time reigning champions.

Amakhosi have 10 points out of a possible 12, and will fancy their chances of making it 13 out of 15 when they travel to Durban to take on Arrows on Saturday. Arrows’ last gasp 2-1 win over Magesi on Wednesday was their second victory at home this season.

Our prediction: Arrows 0 Chiefs 2

Betway odds: Arrows 3.90 for the win, Chiefs 2.03 for the win, a draw at 3.10.

Liverpool v Arsenal

Last season’s top two in the English Premier League go head-to-head at Anfield on Sunday, in an early test of their 2025/26 title credentials.

Both have started the season with six points out of six, not that it has always been entirely convincing.

Liverpool’s defence has looked rusty heading into the new campaign, and Arne Slot’s side have needed late goals to beat both Bournemouth and Newcastle.

Arsenal started their Premier League campaign with a stodgy 1-0 win at Manchester United, but Mikel Arteta’s side were back to their powerful best as they hammered Leeds 5-0 at the Emirates.

This game ended in a 2-2 draw last season, and another exciting share of the spoils could be on the cards again.

Our prediction: Liverpool 3 Arsenal 3

Betway odds: Liverpool 2.22 for the win, Arsenal 3.25 for the win, a draw at 3.50.

Rugby

Cheetahs v Griquas

It’s the first-placed Cheetahs up against the third-placed Griquas in the big battle of central South Africa, taking place in Bloemfontein on Friday evening.

Both teams are on something of a winning run and looking to feature in the semi-finals this season; another win on Friday will just about secure their place in the last four with a round to go.

There’s always a little needle in these Cheetahs-v-Griquas matches and Friday’s should be no different. There’s really not much between the teams, but on home soil perhaps the Cheetahs will have too much fire-power to be toppled.

Our prediction: Cheetahs by 10

Betway odds: Cheetahs 1.42 for the win, Griquas 3,30 for the win, a draw at 23.00.

All Betway odds correct at time of publishing and subject to change.