English Premier League blockbuster defies confident prediction

Chelsea v Fulham is low-hanging fruit for a multibet.

When the two toughest kids in the school square up in the playground, bystanders should not get involved. Watch the action, sure, but pick a side and you can end up as collateral damage.

This advice could apply to betting on this weekend’s blockbuster match between English Premier League titans Liverpool and Arsenal (both 2.35 to ultimately win the league).

Hardcore fans of the two sides will be keen to show their loyalty with their hard-earned cash, but neutrals might shy away from the affair and seek easier pickings elsewhere.

The odds – Liverpool 2.14, Arsenal 3.40 and a draw 3.60 – are no doubt tempting for people with strong opinions about the state of English football. But only one result is possible. Choose any one as a multibet leg and you risk the entire farm on one bad-tempered bull.

Rather pick flat-track bullies in one-sided fights. Like Chelsea at home (1.54) to beat London neighbours Fulham (6.00) and Manchester United at home (1.35) to overcome newly promoted Burnley (9.00).

West Ham (5.70) have started the season pathetically and they will surely lose away to a more energetic Nottingham Forest (1.70).

Another new team, Leeds United (3.35), had the stuffing knocked out of them 5-0 at Arsenal last Saturday and are unlikely to approach a home game against powerful Newcastle United (2.14) with any confidence.

Those four fixtures could form the skeleton structure of a multibet at 7.56.

The double chance option on Betway can be a useful add-on. Appending the double chance of a Manchester City win or a draw (1.26) away at Brighton to the above quartet pushes the return up to 9.52.

Similarly, predictions of the number of goals in a game (above or below a certain number – even in Liverpool v Arsenal), both teams to score, the number of red cards or first-half leader can be tacked on.

All Betway odds correct at time of publishing and subject to change.