OPINION – Chiefs acted too late in removing Nabi

I would not go as far as calling it poor management, but it certainly was not sound either.

The end of Nasreddine Nabi’s reign at Kaizer Chiefs has shocked many, but not me. From the outset, he never looked the right fit for Amakhosi, and the warning signs were flashing from day one. I argued on this platform months ago that failure to qualify for the MTN8 should have been the cut-off point, regardless of cup success.

Chiefs hesitation has cost them

Winning the Nedbank Cup only delayed the inevitable, and I’ve been proved correct. Fearing a backlash from supporters, Chiefs’ management hesitated to act after Nabi ended their 10-year trophy drought. I would not go as far as calling it poor management, but it certainly was not sound either.

The Soweto giants fell into the same trap that Manchester United did after Erik ten Hag won the FA Cup in 2024. The Dutchman clung on to his job after beating city rivals Manchester City 2-1 in the final, but all signs pointed to him not being the right man for the job long term, particularly with United finishing eighth in the league. The Dutchman’s problems were obvious, but a single piece of silverware bought him time he didn’t deserve.

Big clubs must act decisively without external validation, especially when it is clear the relationship will not work. Tottenham were far more ruthless with Ange Postecoglou, who delivered the Europa League to end a 17-year cup drought but still lost his job after Spurs finished 17th. That was the right call. Chiefs, by contrast, hesitated. Nabi’s record tells the story of 12 defeats in 28 league matches last season.

For a club of Chiefs’ stature, that is indefensible. The Nedbank Cup triumph soothed the wounds but did not erase the failures. Domestic league form, not sporadic cup runs, must always be the bread and butter of every top team. Had Nabi secured a top-four finish, his position might have been more defensible.

Excuses, excuses

Instead, he cost the club not only credibility but also the financial rewards and prestige of a top-eight spot. The recent fuss over his qualifications feels less like a genuine issue and more like a smokescreen. If he lacked the paperwork, Chiefs would have found a way around it if they still wanted him on board. This was simply the excuse to do what they should have done in May.

There were also internal cracks with reports suggesting a clash of philosophies with assistant Khalil Ben Youssef, and the evidence was on the pitch. When Nabi was away tending to his wife after her accident, Chiefs looked sharper, organised, and won their opening three matches.

Since his return, however, the old frustrations resurfaced, a goalless home draw against Mamelodi Sundowns and a crushing 3-1 defeat to Sekhukhune United. It felt like déjà vu, last season’s sinking feeling had returned at Naturena.

So yes, I support the decision to part ways with Nabi, but let’s not pretend it was bold or decisive. It was overdue. Chiefs had a chance to reset months ago but they bottled it.