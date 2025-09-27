OPINION: Powershift on the horizon: Can Pirates challenge Sundowns’ reign?

From what I have seen so far, I am confident enough to say Sundowns will not lift the CAF Champions League.

Could this finally be the season when Orlando Pirates step out of the shadows of Mamelodi Sundowns and reclaim the Betway Premiership title? For years, the Buccaneers have been perennial runners-up, but something feels different about them this campaign. There is a freshness about the team, a spark that was often missing during the reign of former coach José Riveiro.

Sundowns cracks showing

Sundowns, by contrast, no longer look like the unstoppable force that has dominated South African football for nearly a decade. They remain strong enough to be in the title conversation later in the season, but the cracks are showing.

From what I have seen so far, I am confident enough to say Sundowns will not lift the CAF Champions League. In fact, Miguel Cardoso’s position may not even survive the season if performances continue to stutter.

The Champions League will be the true yardstick of whether he has moved the team forward since his arrival last December, but with fans losing patience, time is not on his side. The aura of invincibility that Sundowns carried into matches is slowly slipping away.

Teams no longer approach them with fear, and even in matches they win, the champions concede far too many opportunities. Sides that once viewed Sundowns as untouchable now see hope and sense that points can be taken off them.

Pirates, meanwhile, are showing resilience and character that marks potential champions. They fight until the end, refusing to surrender when games become difficult. Their new recruits have lifted standards at the club, bringing much-needed depth and energy. Oswin Appollis’ late winner against Siwelele FC underlined a team intent on making this season count, especially after a sluggish start.

After two successive defeats to open the campaign, I argued that Abdeslam Ouaddou deserved patience and backing. Even then, it was clear Pirates were moving in the right direction, playing a more fluid and entertaining football than in the three years under Riveiro. That belief is now paying dividends, as Ouaddou appears to have struck the right balance between performance and results.

Pirates need to show consistency

Consistency will be the key, but if Pirates sustain their current form, they have every chance of finally dethroning Sundowns and ending an 13-year wait for the league title. The Buccaneers now exert better control in matches, even when breaking down stubborn opposition.

Sundowns, on the other hand, look short of rhythm and fluidity. Perhaps Lucas Ribeiro’s brilliance papered over their shortcomings last season, as many supporters remained unconvinced by their style of play. Some even suggested the club had abandoned its famed ‘shoe-shine and piano’ brand of football.

Ouaddou might just be the man to end Pirates’ years of frustration as perennial bridesmaids. He has instilled a sense of belief and structure, blending entertainment with efficiency, a formula that often separates champions from challengers.

Yes, it is still early days, but the momentum has shifted and If Sundowns hope to extend their dominance with a record ninth successive premiership crown, they must find another gear. Right now, it feels as though Pirates will have the edge when it matters most.