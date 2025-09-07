US Open men’s final set to be a thriller: Sinner or Alcaraz?

There's very little separating the game's top two players.

Aryna Sabalenka has defended her US Open crown, beating Amanda Anisimova in the women’s final in New York on Saturday and the question now is, who between Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz will be the men’s champion?

Sabalenka has now won four Grand Slams, while it was a second straight defeat in a major final for Anisimova, who also lost to Iga Swiatek in the Wimbledon final in July.

Attention, however, turns to the men’s final on Sunday where the game’s top two men go head-to-head, as they have now done on several occasions in the majors. In fact, this will be their third straight Grand Slam final meeting, having also clashed at the French Open and Wimbledon.

While Alcaraz won an incredible match in Paris, Sinner triumphed in London.

Top seed Sinner is also the reigning champion and aiming to become the first man to successfully defend the US Open crown since Roger Federer won the last of five consecutive titles in 2008.

Alcaraz, who won the first of his five Grand Slam titles in New York as a teenager three years ago, is the first man in a decade to reach the US Open final without dropping a set.

There’s so little to choose between them and no matter which way you look at it, making decent money from this match is unlikely. Betway have Sinner as the slightest of favourites at 1.75 to win, while Alcaraz is at 1.96.

There are other options available for punters, such as set winners and games won. You can also try predict the score.

It should be a thrilling match.

