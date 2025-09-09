Betway Best Bets

Vuelta Week 3: Less than a minute in red-jersey race

Joao Almeida is a good value bet.

Vuelta a España cyclists

Jonas Vingegaard and Joao Almeida cross the finish line during the 14th stage of the Vuelta a Espana cycling tour. Picture: Miguel Riopa / AFP

The mighty climb up the Angliru, in the second week of the Vuelta a España, was meant to be decisive. But neither of the main combatants could pull away and they begin the final week of the Grand Tour on Tuesday with less than a minute between them.

Jonas Vingegaard, in the leader’s red jersey, is at a prohibitive 1.20 for the overall win; while Joao Almeida, just 48 seconds back, looks seriously good value at 4.50.

On Tuesday, after a rest day, this leadership tussle and the daily stage jousting are very much alive for punters.

The team competition is done and dusted, though. With seven stage wins in 15, UAE Team Emirates are 1.05 for the title – which could earn someone a haul of five cent profits if they place a large enough wager.

An even shorter price has been put on Mads Pedersen’s head: 1.03 for the points classification victory.

When the Dane was asked by a journalist before the start of Sunday’s stage 15 if he would be happy to win the race’s green jersey without registering a stage win, he had a short answer: “No!” Then he went out and won the stage – and could be in line for another in the final week.

The Top 3 category is interesting, if only for the third placing. Current third-placed Tom Pidcock is a decent bet at 4.50, while Giulio Pelizzari, currently sixth, is fair value at 15.00 as he goes all out to retain the white jersey for the Best Young Rider.

The Top 10 offers few obvious betting gaps, with the current top 12 all sub-2.00. More adventurous players might be tempted by Giulio Ciccone at 5.00, Louis Meintjes at 13.00 and Marc Soler at 21.00.

A left field bet: the team of Israel – Premier Tech to win a stage (3.00) in a mood of defiance against protesters trying to get them chucked out of the Vuelta.

