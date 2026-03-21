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PICTURES: ABSA Cape Epic testing riders on picturesque trails

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Compiled by Michel Bega

Multimedia Editor

3 minute read

21 March 2026

11:00 am

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The Absa Cape Epic is currently winding its way through some of the most picturesque areas of South African mountain-bike trails.

ABSA Cape Epic

Riders during stage 3 of the 2026 Absa Cape Epic stage race from Montagu to Greyton on the 18th of March 2026. Picture: Sam Clark/Cape Epic

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The 2026 edition of the ABSA Cape Epic features 692 kilometers and 15 900 meters of accumulated ascent, starting at Meerendal Wine Estate in Durbanville and concluding in Stellenbosch on Sunday, passing through locations like Montagu and Greyton.

The race is often referred to as the “Tour de France of mountain biking”.

ABSA Cape Epic
Stage 3 is a key moment of the route, seeing riders take on 134 km, the longest stretch of the race. Picture: Cape Epic
ABSA Cape Epic
A rider is seen during stage 3. Picture: Michael Chiaretta/Cape Epic
ABSA Cape Epic
Riders during stage 2. Picture: Sam Clark/Cape Epic
ABSA Cape Epic
A rider washes off during stage 1. Picture: Cape Epic
ABSA Cape Epic
Leader Jerseys during stage 3. Picture: Michael Chiaretta/Cape Epic
ABSA Cape Epic
Riders make their way along stage 1. Ahead of them lies Stage 5, considered the queen stage, with 128 km and 2 700 m of elevation gain. Picture: Michael Chiaretta/Cape Epic
ABSA Cape Epic
A rider takes an ice bath during stage 1. Picture: Michael Chiaretta/Cape Epic
ABSA Cape Epic
Riders during stage 1. Photo by Sam Clark/Cape Epic
ABSA Cape Epic
Riders during stage 3. Picture: Sam Clark/Cape Epic
ABSA Cape Epic
Greta Seiwald during stage 3. Picture: Michael Chiaretta/Cape Epic
ABSA Cape Epic
During stage 3. Picture: Michael Chiaretta/Cape Epic

MORE PICTURES: Best of British Wildlife Photography Awards

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