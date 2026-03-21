PICTURES: ABSA Cape Epic testing riders on picturesque trails

The Absa Cape Epic is currently winding its way through some of the most picturesque areas of South African mountain-bike trails.
The 2026 edition of the ABSA Cape Epic features 692 kilometers and 15 900 meters of accumulated ascent, starting at Meerendal Wine Estate in Durbanville and concluding in Stellenbosch on Sunday, passing through locations like Montagu and Greyton.
The race is often referred to as the “Tour de France of mountain biking”.
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