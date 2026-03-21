PICTURES: ABSA Cape Epic testing riders on picturesque trails

The Absa Cape Epic is currently winding its way through some of the most picturesque areas of South African mountain-bike trails.

The 2026 edition of the ABSA Cape Epic features 692 kilometers and 15 900 meters of accumulated ascent, starting at Meerendal Wine Estate in Durbanville and concluding in Stellenbosch on Sunday, passing through locations like Montagu and Greyton.

The race is often referred to as the “Tour de France of mountain biking”.

Stage 3 is a key moment of the route, seeing riders take on 134 km, the longest stretch of the race. Picture: Cape Epic

A rider is seen during stage 3. Picture: Michael Chiaretta/Cape Epic

Riders during stage 2. Picture: Sam Clark/Cape Epic

A rider washes off during stage 1. Picture: Cape Epic

Leader Jerseys during stage 3. Picture: Michael Chiaretta/Cape Epic

Riders make their way along stage 1. Ahead of them lies Stage 5, considered the queen stage, with 128 km and 2 700 m of elevation gain. Picture: Michael Chiaretta/Cape Epic

A rider takes an ice bath during stage 1. Picture: Michael Chiaretta/Cape Epic

Riders during stage 1. Photo by Sam Clark/Cape Epic

Riders during stage 3. Picture: Sam Clark/Cape Epic

Greta Seiwald during stage 3. Picture: Michael Chiaretta/Cape Epic

During stage 3. Picture: Michael Chiaretta/Cape Epic

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