Sundowns’ Cardoso cries foul over red card to Onyango

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso stopped just short of saying that his team is being targeted by PSL match officials following the red card to Denis Onyango in the 3-1 win over Marumo Gallants at Dr Molemela Stadium on Wednesday night.

The veteran goalkeeper was sent for an early shower after receiving two yellow cards in the space of two crazy minutes towards the end of the Betway Premiership match.

His first caution was for time wasting in the 89th minute before a late challenge on Gabadinho Mhango outside the box saw him being given his marching orders.

The Brazilians have been on the receiving end of five red cards in their last eight matches across all competitions. It was a second match in a row where Sundowns finished with 10-man after Tashreeq Matthews was also sent off against Mpheni Home Defenders.

“I think the cards are becoming too easy to be given to our players and it has nothing to do with Marumo but it’s a general thing,” Cardoso said in his post-match press conference against Gallants.

“Teams that play against Sundowns always find moments to stop the game to deal with moments where we’re much stronger and when we are close to achieving a goal. Today it happened again and it’s their way to manage the game but the question is, in those moments, I never saw a yellow card to players who wasted time

“Today, the first time Denis had to kick the ball forward, he received a yellow card and after that he got a second one. I think that red cards for Sundowns are becoming very cheap and come out very easily.”

Masandawana will next take on TS Galaxy in a grudge match at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday. Cardoso will have to reshuffle his pack again for Galaxy’s visit to the capital city looking to avenge the recent league defeat to the Mpumalanga outfit.

“It (red card) affects always because you never know what happens in the next game … Denis is on the top level because today he had a very good save from a header that could have been very dangerous,” Cardoso said.

“I believe that Ronwen (Williams) will recover from a very small problem that he had and will be able to be in goal but otherwise we will have Jody February, Sanele Tshabalala and Reyaad Pieterse so someone else will stand up if we need them.”