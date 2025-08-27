A winning all-Prem multibet can double your money

League Cup minnows will struggle against expensive talent.

Wednesday’s round of four Carabao (League) Cup football fixtures in England offers a chance to show the power of the multibet, or accumulator.

The matches see Premier League outfits taking on clubs from lower leagues and, while there are sometimes upset results in cup ties, the gulf between these sets of opponents suggests they are unlikely in this case.

Separate winning bets on each of the top-tier teams returns less than if they are combined in a multibet – not a huge amount less in this case but it demonstrates the leverage of a multiplier, which does take off like a rocket as the numbers increase.

The ties are:

Fulham (1.28) v Bristol City (3.35)

Everton (1.11) v Mansfield Town (5.50)

Oxford United (3.60) v Brighton (1.25)

Grimsby Town (5.90) v Manchester United (1.10)

Bristol and Oxford are in the second-tier Championship, Mansfield in third-tier League 1 and Grimsby in fourth-tier League 2.

A multibet with the four favourites to win carries odds of 1.95, which might seem a tad thin but amounts to almost doubling one’s money – which is better than any bank is offering on a 90-minute cash deposit!

That said, the prices of the four minnows are shockingly miserly – enough to deter even the romantically inclined.

Grimsby are 66 places below Man U in the pecking order of the English football leagues and their odds should be much longer than 5.90.

Home ground advantage will help The Mariners nibble into their guests’ enormous advantages. The 8.500-capacity Blundell Park will be a hostile arena for the pampered princes of the Prem. But, in the end, multimillion-pound talent will surely drag the big guns through.