Mgosi

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Betway PSL » Mgosi

Sundowns stand firm on Letlhaku amid overseas interest

Picture of Mgosi Squad

By Mgosi Squad

Journalists

2 minute read

13 October 2025

02:00 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

'Yes, Kutlwano is in all likelihood going to stay at least until the end of the current season,' a source close to the player said.

Sundowns stand firm on Letlhaku amid overseas interest

Tadjidine Mmadi (C) of France and Kutlwano Letlhaku of South Africa in action during the FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025 group stage match in Rancagua, Chile 29 September 2025. EPA/Elvis Gonzalez

Mamelodi Sundowns have no intention of selling Kutlwano Letlhaku anytime soon, with the young midfielder viewed as a key figure in the club’s on-going rebuild. According to information reaching Mgosi Squad, the 19-year-old attacking midfielder has attracted interest from clubs in Belgium and Scandinavia.

However, the Chloorkop-based side reportedly refused to entertain any offers, prompting the player to submit a transfer request. Letlhaku has made seven Betway Premiership appearances this season, scoring once in the 3–0 victory over Magesi FC.

ALSO READ: Haaland fires Norway closer to World Cup return

Sources close to the situation indicate that Sundowns see the youngster as a vital part of their long-term project and have ruled out any possibility of selling him during the upcoming January transfer window.

“Yes, Kutlwano is in all likelihood going to stay at least until the end of the current season. Sundowns are expecting offers for him once again, but from what I gather, they will not sell him in the middle of the season,” a source close to the player and the club revealed.

ALSO READ: Foster calls on Bafana fans to still have World Cup hope

Letlhaku was part of South Africa’s squad at the FIFA U20 World Cup, where the team reached the round of 16 before being eliminated by Colombia. His performances both domestically and on the international stage have only strengthened Sundowns’ resolve to keep hold of one of their brightest prospects.

Read more on these topics

Betway Premiership Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. (Sundowns) South African Premier Division (PSL)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Betway PSL Bafana may deserve the World Cup – Danny Jordaan does not
News 7 children among those dead in N1 Limpopo bus crash
News My life is in danger, says MK party’s Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Crime 11-year-old boy shoots farmworker, father arrested
News Senzo Mchunu fights back after police tried to search his house

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp