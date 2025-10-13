Sundowns stand firm on Letlhaku amid overseas interest

'Yes, Kutlwano is in all likelihood going to stay at least until the end of the current season,' a source close to the player said.

Mamelodi Sundowns have no intention of selling Kutlwano Letlhaku anytime soon, with the young midfielder viewed as a key figure in the club’s on-going rebuild. According to information reaching Mgosi Squad, the 19-year-old attacking midfielder has attracted interest from clubs in Belgium and Scandinavia.

However, the Chloorkop-based side reportedly refused to entertain any offers, prompting the player to submit a transfer request. Letlhaku has made seven Betway Premiership appearances this season, scoring once in the 3–0 victory over Magesi FC.

ALSO READ: Haaland fires Norway closer to World Cup return

Sources close to the situation indicate that Sundowns see the youngster as a vital part of their long-term project and have ruled out any possibility of selling him during the upcoming January transfer window.

“Yes, Kutlwano is in all likelihood going to stay at least until the end of the current season. Sundowns are expecting offers for him once again, but from what I gather, they will not sell him in the middle of the season,” a source close to the player and the club revealed.

ALSO READ: Foster calls on Bafana fans to still have World Cup hope

Letlhaku was part of South Africa’s squad at the FIFA U20 World Cup, where the team reached the round of 16 before being eliminated by Colombia. His performances both domestically and on the international stage have only strengthened Sundowns’ resolve to keep hold of one of their brightest prospects.