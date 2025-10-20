Wolvaardt’s Proteas hot favourites to make it five in a row at World Cup

Three of the top four places have been filled, with India and New Zealand best-placed to also make the last four.

The women’s 50 overs Cricket World Cup taking place in India and Sri Lanka is nearing the end of the group stage, but there are still a number of important matches to be played before the semi-finals take place.

As things stand, Australia, England and South Africa have qualified for the semifinals, with India and New Zealand seemingly fighting it out for the final place. Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan have an outside chance.

The semi-finals take place next Wednesday and Thursday.

Sri Lanka (1.45) take on Bangladesh (2.75) on Monday, while on Tuesday it’s the turn of Laura Wolvaardt and her team (1.25), who’re the hot favourites to win against Pakistan (4.15). They’ve now won four games in a row after losing first-up, and look good going into the key knockout games next week.

On Wednesday, Australia (1.30) take on England (3.60) in one of the biggest games of the tournament, while on Thursday there will be plenty on the line when India (1.37) battle New Zealand (3.15).

