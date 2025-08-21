It’s time for the Women’s Rugby World Cup: SA take on Brazil first up

South Africa are in Pool D alongside Brazil, Italy and France.

The 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup kicks off in England on Friday, with 16 teams in action over the next few weeks all gunning for glory.

South Africa’s Springbok women’s team will also be in action, in Pool D, over the coming weeks.

Swys de Bruin’s outfit are joined in their pool by Brazil, Italy and France. The South Africans are first up against the South Americans in Northampton on Sunday at 3.45pm.

They face Italy in York next Sunday in their second pool match and end their pool play with an outing against France, back in Northampton, on 7 September.

While De Bruin’s side might struggle to contend for the title, they will hope to get out of their pool and at least feature in the knockout rounds.

A good first win against Brazil on Sunday will be key. They’re at 1.00 to win, so are big favourites. The South Americans are at 12.00 to win, while a draw is at 50.00.

To win the pool, South Africa are at 13.00, Italy at 11.00 and France at 1.06. Brazil are at 1,000.00.

Hosts England are the favourites to win the tournament, at 1.33, while South Africa are at 150.00.

All these Betway odds are correct at time of publishing and subject to change.