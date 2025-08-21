‘We need to get the control and balance right,’ says Boks’ Canan Moodie

Springbok utility back Canan Moodie will run out on the wing in Cape Town this weekend.

After a chastening defeat in their opening Rugby Championship clash against the Wallabies at Ellis Park, Springbok utility back Canan Moodie said the players will need to stack the positives in the buildup and in the game if they want a positive result this weekend.

The Boks were shocked 38-22 at Ellis Park over the past weekend, and picked up no points from the match, giving them the worst possible start to the competition.

They now have to turn things around in Cape Town on Saturday and try and pick up their own bonus point win to get things back on track, and Moodie claimed that the team was well aware of what was needed to do that.

“We are all obviously very disappointed with our performance on Saturday (in the first Test). The guys are hurting, but we have done a review, had our meeting and we know what we have to do to get it right this (coming) weekend,” said Moodie.

“The main focus for us it to stack the positives this week and make sure that when we go out there on Saturday, that we have a clear plan in what we want to do and make sure we execute it on the day.”

Balance right

Getting the balance right is set to be an important mantra for the team this week, after the Boks went too far away from their traditional strengths over the past weekend.

The Boks will look to improve their kicking game, which was largely non-existent at Ellis Park, and with wet weather expected for the match, it will be important to be spot on when it comes to that.

“To set things right we have to have balance and control in our game. You know, defence complimenting attack and the attack working well with the kicking game,” explained Moodie.

“So we have to get the control and balance right this weekend, no matter what comes weather-wise. We just have to be prepared and ready for whatever comes on Saturday.”

Moodie has been employed mostly in the outside centre role at franchise level and for the Boks recently, but will shift back to the wing for this weekend’s clash, after he came on in the position over the past weekend.

Injuries to Kurt-Lee Arendse and Edwill van der Merwe have left the Boks a little thin out wide, but they will be boosted by the return of Cheslin Kolbe this weekend. Moodie will wear the No 14 jersey.