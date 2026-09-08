One in four building fires now linked to solar: here’s how to reduce the risk

As solar systems age, components need maintenance and replacement.

As more South Africans turn to solar power to keep the lights on and cut their reliance on the grid, a growing fire risk is emerging alongside the boom.

One in four building fires is now linked to solar-related equipment, highlighting the importance of proper installation, maintenance and safety checks.

As solar systems become more common in homes and businesses, experts warn that cutting corners could come at a much higher cost.

The finding is based on response data from Fire Force, a fire response partnership between Discovery Insure and private firefighting and rescue service, Fire Ops SA.

A lithium-ion battery module containing approximately 180 individual cells. If one cell overheats and goes into thermal runaway, the heat can trigger neighbouring cells, causing the fire to spread rapidly through the battery. Picture: Supplied

Maintenance of solar system vital

Head of technical marketing at Discovery Insure Saqib Hossain raised awareness that as solar systems age, components need maintenance.

“A solar system isn’t something that you install and forget about. Many of these were installed at the height of load shedding, and as these systems age, components need to be maintained and replaced where necessary to reduce fire risk.”

Discovery Insure and Fire Ops SA held a live demonstration in Modderfontein, Gauteng, on Tuesday showing what happens when a lithium-ion battery enters thermal runaway, a rapid, self-sustaining rise in temperature that can result in an intense fire.

Fire Ops SA is a privately owned fire brigade and rescue service.

Why solar systems can catch fire

CEO and deputy fire chief of Fire Ops SA De Wet Engelbrecht said they had seen a sharp increase in solar-related structural fires in the past couple of years. “A quarter of all structural fires we respond to are linked to solar systems.”

He noted that fires can start in different parts of a solar system for various reasons, including ageing or faulty batteries, inverter faults, loose or deteriorating wiring and electrical connections, and poor installation.

“As lithium-ion batteries age or aren’t replaced in time, the risk increases and these fires require very specific protocols for extinguishing,” said Engelbrecht.

Early smoke detection can alert occupants and trigger an emergency response before a fire develops further, buying valuable time to evacuate and for professional firefighters to respond. Picture: Supplied

Lithium-ion battery fires hard to contain

He noted that lithium-ion battery fires can be difficult to contain.

“Lithium-ion battery fires behave differently from conventional household fires. Thermal runaway can cause intense heat, toxic gases and the potential for fire to reignite even after it appears to have been contained,” said Engelbrecht.

“Homeowners shouldn’t attempt to manage a lithium-ion battery fire themselves. These fires require specialist knowledge and equipment. The priority should be getting to safety and getting professional help as quickly as possible.

“The first 15 to 20 minutes are critical. They can determine whether a fire is contained or spreads into other parts of the home, including the roof, where additional combustible materials can cause the fire to escalate rapidly.”

Tips to reduce risk

Engelbrecht said homeowners should focus on two things: reducing the chances of a fire starting and making sure it’s detected as quickly as possible if something goes wrong.

1. Use qualified installers and electricians

Choose reputable solar specialists with recognised industry credentials and use a registered electrician authorised to inspect, test and certify electrical installations.

“Always insist on a valid electrical Certificate of Compliance (not a certificate of completion) once the installation is complete,” he added.

2. Get your system checked regularly

Have your solar system inspected and serviced at least once a year, including its wiring, connections, batteries and the inverter.

3. Look out for warning signs

A qualified professional should investigate swelling batteries, excessive heat, unusual smells or noises, error messages and unexplained system faults.

4. Think carefully about where your system is installed

Batteries and inverters require adequate ventilation and, where possible, should be kept away from vehicles, fuel, and other combustible materials. A qualified installer should advise on the safest location for the particular system.

5. Plan for replacement

Batteries, inverters and other components have finite lifespans. Follow the manufacturer’s maintenance and replacement guidance rather than waiting for equipment to fail. Replace batteries before their end‑of‑life and replace them immediately if they start swelling.