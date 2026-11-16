2027 medical aid increases for nine of every 10 users compared

Some contributions jump by as much as 17%

This is an important time of year for anyone with medical aid as any change between plans or options needs to be done now.

Despite a Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) circular recommending that price “contribution increases and cost assumptions for the 2027 benefit year be anchored at 3.8%”, schemes have announced increases of around double that.

The CMS recommendation is a guideline and is not prescriptive.

Importantly, it adds that “[with] any additional provision for solvency requirements being supported by each scheme’s financial position, solvency needs and demographic risk profile”.

This is how schemes are able to justify increases of 7%, 8% or even 9%. Read more Habits that could save you thousands in healthcare costs

The five largest open schemes in the country comprise over 87% of medical aid beneficiaries and have announced the following increases for 2027:

Market share 2027 weighted increase 2027 increase range Discovery Health Medical Scheme 58% 8.2% 7.4% – 8.9% Bonitas Medical Fund 15% 8.7% 7.3% – 11.5% Momentum Medical Scheme 5.5% 7.9% 7.2% – 8.5% Bestmed Medical Scheme 4.8% 7.35% 6.5% – 17% Medihelp Medical Scheme 4% 7.5% 6.5% – 8.5%

Weighted increases are calculated using the number of beneficiaries on each plan and weighting that increase accordingly.

For instance, a small number of members on a plan with a larger contribution increase will see that increase down-weighted.

Discovery Health Medical Scheme (DHMS) says two-thirds of its members will face increases of below 8%.

Generally, the larger increases have clustered at opposite ends of the medical aid plans:

The comprehensive ones with extended benefits; and

Those for lower-income earners with salary band limits.

The latter shows just how difficult it is to provide medical cover at lower price points.

Biggest increases

A Moneyweb analysis shows that, across the top five schemes that cover the plans of nine out of every 10 beneficiaries, there are nine plans where contributions will increase by more than 10%.

These are BonComprehensive (10.2%), BonClassic (10.2%) and Hospital Standard (10.2%) at Bonitas Medical Fund, along with its four BonCap plans across all income bands (11.5%).

An outlier is Bestmed Rhythm 2 plans (also income-dependent) where a consolidation of three bands (up to R5 500, between R5 501 and R8 500, and above R8 500) to just two bands (up to R5 000 and above R5 501) has seen contributions of those previously on the middle band spike by 14%.

Separately, the entry-level band for Bestmed Rhythm 2 faces a contribution increase of 17%.

One new plan

Across the five schemes, there is only one new plan being launched in 2027.

DHMS will launch Active Core with a contribution for the primary member of R1 700 per month.

An adult dependent pays R1 550, and the contribution for a child dependant is is R500.

According to Discovery “a family of three will pay R3 750 a month”.

It says “this is at least 26% below the average contribution of the seven closest comparable plans” and that the child dependent contribution is “the lowest in the open medical scheme market”.

This has been designed as one of the most affordable family and youth-oriented plans on the market and follows the launch of Active Smart in 2025 and Essential Smart Saver in 2026.

Scheme Plan 2026 principal 2027 principal Rand increase Increase DHMS Executive R12 338 R13 442 R1 104 8.95% DHMS Classic Comprehensive R10 037 R10 934 R897 8.94% DHMS Classic Smart Comprehensive R8 576 R9 343 R767 8.94% DHMS Classic Priority R6 198 R6 752 R554 8.94% DHMS Essential Priority R5 327 R5 803 R476 8.94% DHMS Classic Saver R4 850 R5 235 R385 7.94% DHMS Classic Delta Saver R3 875 R4 182 R307 7.92% DHMS Essential Saver R3 886 R4 194 R308 7.93% DHMS Essential Delta Saver R3 099 R3 345 R246 7.94% DHMS Coastal Saver R4 098 R4 441 R343 8.37% DHMS Classic Smart Saver R3 350 R3 616 R266 7.94% DHMS Essential Smart Saver R2 750 R2 968 R218 7.93% DHMS Classic Smart R3 018 R3 257 R239 7.92% DHMS Essential Smart R2 161 R2 332 R171 7.91% DHMS Essential Dynamic Smart R1 797 R1 939 R142 7.90% DHMS Active Smart R1 350 R1 450 R100 7.41% DHMS Classic Core R3 905 R4 215 R310 7.94% DHMS Classic Delta Core R3 126 R3 374 R248 7.93% DHMS Essential Core R3 356 R3 622 R266 7.93% DHMS Essential Delta Core R2 681 R2 894 R213 7.94% DHMS Coastal Core R3 250 R3 540 R290 8.92% DHMS Active Core R1 700 N/A N/A N/A DHMS KeyCare Plus R0 to R10 650 R1 961 R2 136 R175 8.92% DHMS KeyCare Plus R10 651 to R17 250 R2 695 R2 936 R241 8.94% DHMS KeyCare Plus R17 251 plus R3 980 R4 336 R356 8.94% DHMS KeyCare Core R0 to R10 650 R1 490 R1 623 R133 8.93% DHMS KeyCare Core R10 651 to R17 250 R1 859 R2 025 R166 8.93% DHMS KeyCare Core R17 251 plus R2 845 R3 099 R254 8.93% DHMS KeyCare Start R0 to R11 400 R1 436 R1 564 R128 8.91% DHMS KeyCare Start R11 401 to R17 200 R2 107 R2 295 R188 8.92% DHMS KeyCare Start R17 201 to R26 150 R3 306 R3 601 R295 8.92% DHMS KeyCare Start R26 151 plus R3 765 R4 101 R336 8.92% DHMS KeyCare Start Regional R0 to R11 400 R1 278 R1 392 R114 8.92% DHMS KeyCare Start Regional R11 401 to R17 200 R1 932 R2 104 R172 8.90% DHMS KeyCare Start Regional R17 201 to R26 150 R3 011 R3 280 R269 8.93% DHMS KeyCare Start Regional R26 151 plus R3 430 R3 736 R306 8.92% Bonitas BonComprehensive R12 509 R13 786 R1 277 10.20% Bonitas BonClassic R8 238 R9 078 R840 10.20% Bonitas BonComplete R6 614 R7 256 R642 9.70% Bonitas Standard R5 929 R6 474 R545 9.20% Bonitas BonSave R4 047 R4 343 R296 7.30% Bonitas Hospital Standard R3 561 R3 942 R381 10.70% Bonitas Primary R3 588 R3 875 R287 8.00% Bonitas BonPrime R3 255 R3 548 R293 9.00% Bonitas BonEssential R2 747 R3 000 R253 9.20% Bonitas BonFit R2 698 R2 894 R196 7.30% Bonitas BonEssential Select R2 345 R2 526 R181 7.70% Bonitas BonStart Plus R2 040 R2 189 R149 7.30% Bonitas BonStart R1 603 R1 720 R117 7.30% Bonitas BonCore R1 275 R1 368 R93 7.30% Bonitas BonCap R0 to R12,400 R1 730 R1 929 R199 11.50% Bonitas BonCap R12,401 to R20,100 R2 111 R2 354 R243 11.50% Bonitas BonCap R20,101 to R26,200 R3 404 R3 795 R391 11.50% Bonitas BonCap R26,201 and above R4 177 R4 657 R480 11.50% Momentum Summit R16 469 R17 870 R1 401 8.51% Momentum Extender, Any hospital, Any chronic R11 472 R12 448 R976 8.51% Momentum Extender, Any hospital, Associated chronic R10 079 R10 888 R809 8.03% Momentum Extender, Any hospital, State chronic R9 017 R9 741 R724 8.03% Momentum Extender, Associated hospital, Any chronic R10 088 R10 945 R857 8.50% Momentum Extender, Associated hospital, Associated chronic R9 081 R9 811 R730 8.04% Momentum Extender, Associated hospital, State chronic R7 939 R8 576 R637 8.02% Momentum Incentive, Any hospital, Any chronic R6 030 R6 543 R513 8.51% Momentum Incentive, Any hospital, Associated chronic R5 149 R5 549 R400 7.77% Momentum Incentive, Any hospital, State chronic R4 179 R4 510 R331 7.92% Momentum Incentive, Associated hospital, Any chronic R5 333 R5 787 R454 8.51% Momentum Incentive, Associated hospital, Associated chronic R4 731 R5 099 R368 7.78% Momentum Incentive, Associated hospital, State chronic R3 362 R3 627 R265 7.88% Momentum Evolve R2 029 R2 176 R147 7.24% Momentum Custom, Any hospital, Any chronic R4 472 R4 852 R380 8.50% Momentum Custom, Any hospital, Associated chronic R3 953 R4 258 R305 7.72% Momentum Custom, Any hospital, State chronic R3 295 R3 556 R261 7.92% Momentum Custom, Associated hospital, Any chronic R3 749 R4 068 R319 8.51% Momentum Custom, Associated hospital, Associated chronic R3 334 R3 591 R257 7.71% Momentum Custom, Associated hospital, State chronic R2 585 R2 789 R204 7.89% Bestmed Pace1 R5 934 R6 349 R415 7.00% Bestmed Pace2 R8 766 R9 511 R745 8.50% Bestmed Pace3 R10 064 R10 919 R855 8.50% Bestmed Pace4 R12 572 R13 641 R1 069 8.50% Bestmed Beat1 R2 523 R2 712 R189 7.50% Bestmed Beat1 Network R2 269 R2 439 R170 7.50% Bestmed Beat2 R3 084 R3 315 R231 7.50% Bestmed Beat2 Network R2 775 R2 983 R208 7.50% Bestmed Beat3 R4 514 R4 853 R339 7.50% Bestmed Beat3 Plus R5 042 R5 370 R328 6.50% Bestmed Beat3 Network R4 062 R4 367 R305 7.50% Bestmed Beat4 R7 365 R7 991 R626 8.50% Bestmed Rhythm1, income up to R9,000 R1 736 R1 866 R130 7.50% Bestmed Rhythm1, income R9,001 to R14,000 R2 024 R2 176 R152 7.50% Bestmed Rhythm1, income above R14,000 R3 615 R3 886 R271 7.50% Bestmed Rhythm2, income up to R5,500 R2 747 R3 214 R467 17.00% Bestmed Rhythm2, income R5,501 to R8,500 R3 300 R3 762 R462 14.00% Bestmed Rhythm2, income above R8,500 R3 516 R3 762 R246 7.00% Medihelp MedPlus R15 486 R16 800 R1 314 8.50% Medihelp MedElite R8 922 R9 678 R756 8.50% Medihelp MedPrime R5 790 R6 222 R432 7.50% Medihelp MedPrime Elect R4 746 R5 100 R354 7.50% Medihelp MedSaver R4 260 R4 620 R360 8.50% Medihelp MedAdd R4 038 R4 320 R282 7.00% Medihelp MedReach R3 360 R3 612 R252 7.50% Medihelp MedAdd Elect R3 186 R3 408 R222 7.00% Medihelp MedVital R3 096 R3 300 R204 6.50% Medihelp MedVital Elect R2 412 R2 568 R156 6.50% Medihelp MedMove! (income R901 plus) R1 734 R1 848 R114 6.50% Medihelp MedMove! Student (income R0 to R900) R804 R864 R60 7.50%

This article was republished from Moneyweb. Read the original here.