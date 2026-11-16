2027 medical aid increases for nine of every 10 users compared

Some contributions jump by as much as 17%
This is an important time of year for anyone with medical aid as any change between plans or options needs to be done now.
Despite a Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) circular recommending that price “contribution increases and cost assumptions for the 2027 benefit year be anchored at 3.8%”, schemes have announced increases of around double that.
The CMS recommendation is a guideline and is not prescriptive.
Importantly, it adds that “[with] any additional provision for solvency requirements being supported by each scheme’s financial position, solvency needs and demographic risk profile”.
This is how schemes are able to justify increases of 7%, 8% or even 9%.
The five largest open schemes in the country comprise over 87% of medical aid beneficiaries and have announced the following increases for 2027:
|Market share
|2027 weighted increase
|2027 increase range
|Discovery Health Medical Scheme
|58%
|8.2%
|7.4% – 8.9%
|Bonitas Medical Fund
|15%
|8.7%
|7.3% – 11.5%
|Momentum Medical Scheme
|5.5%
|7.9%
|7.2% – 8.5%
|Bestmed Medical Scheme
|4.8%
|7.35%
|6.5% – 17%
|Medihelp Medical Scheme
|4%
|7.5%
|6.5% – 8.5%
Weighted increases are calculated using the number of beneficiaries on each plan and weighting that increase accordingly.
For instance, a small number of members on a plan with a larger contribution increase will see that increase down-weighted.
Discovery Health Medical Scheme (DHMS) says two-thirds of its members will face increases of below 8%.
Generally, the larger increases have clustered at opposite ends of the medical aid plans:
- The comprehensive ones with extended benefits; and
- Those for lower-income earners with salary band limits.
The latter shows just how difficult it is to provide medical cover at lower price points.
Biggest increases
A Moneyweb analysis shows that, across the top five schemes that cover the plans of nine out of every 10 beneficiaries, there are nine plans where contributions will increase by more than 10%.
These are BonComprehensive (10.2%), BonClassic (10.2%) and Hospital Standard (10.2%) at Bonitas Medical Fund, along with its four BonCap plans across all income bands (11.5%).
An outlier is Bestmed Rhythm 2 plans (also income-dependent) where a consolidation of three bands (up to R5 500, between R5 501 and R8 500, and above R8 500) to just two bands (up to R5 000 and above R5 501) has seen contributions of those previously on the middle band spike by 14%.
Separately, the entry-level band for Bestmed Rhythm 2 faces a contribution increase of 17%.
One new plan
Across the five schemes, there is only one new plan being launched in 2027.
DHMS will launch Active Core with a contribution for the primary member of R1 700 per month.
An adult dependent pays R1 550, and the contribution for a child dependant is is R500.
According to Discovery “a family of three will pay R3 750 a month”.
It says “this is at least 26% below the average contribution of the seven closest comparable plans” and that the child dependent contribution is “the lowest in the open medical scheme market”.
This has been designed as one of the most affordable family and youth-oriented plans on the market and follows the launch of Active Smart in 2025 and Essential Smart Saver in 2026.
|Scheme
|Plan
|2026 principal
|2027 principal
|Rand increase
|Increase
|DHMS
|Executive
|R12 338
|R13 442
|R1 104
|8.95%
|DHMS
|Classic Comprehensive
|R10 037
|R10 934
|R897
|8.94%
|DHMS
|Classic Smart Comprehensive
|R8 576
|R9 343
|R767
|8.94%
|DHMS
|Classic Priority
|R6 198
|R6 752
|R554
|8.94%
|DHMS
|Essential Priority
|R5 327
|R5 803
|R476
|8.94%
|DHMS
|Classic Saver
|R4 850
|R5 235
|R385
|7.94%
|DHMS
|Classic Delta Saver
|R3 875
|R4 182
|R307
|7.92%
|DHMS
|Essential Saver
|R3 886
|R4 194
|R308
|7.93%
|DHMS
|Essential Delta Saver
|R3 099
|R3 345
|R246
|7.94%
|DHMS
|Coastal Saver
|R4 098
|R4 441
|R343
|8.37%
|DHMS
|Classic Smart Saver
|R3 350
|R3 616
|R266
|7.94%
|DHMS
|Essential Smart Saver
|R2 750
|R2 968
|R218
|7.93%
|DHMS
|Classic Smart
|R3 018
|R3 257
|R239
|7.92%
|DHMS
|Essential Smart
|R2 161
|R2 332
|R171
|7.91%
|DHMS
|Essential Dynamic Smart
|R1 797
|R1 939
|R142
|7.90%
|DHMS
|Active Smart
|R1 350
|R1 450
|R100
|7.41%
|DHMS
|Classic Core
|R3 905
|R4 215
|R310
|7.94%
|DHMS
|Classic Delta Core
|R3 126
|R3 374
|R248
|7.93%
|DHMS
|Essential Core
|R3 356
|R3 622
|R266
|7.93%
|DHMS
|Essential Delta Core
|R2 681
|R2 894
|R213
|7.94%
|DHMS
|Coastal Core
|R3 250
|R3 540
|R290
|8.92%
|DHMS
|Active Core
|R1 700
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|DHMS
|KeyCare Plus R0 to R10 650
|R1 961
|R2 136
|R175
|8.92%
|DHMS
|KeyCare Plus R10 651 to R17 250
|R2 695
|R2 936
|R241
|8.94%
|DHMS
|KeyCare Plus R17 251 plus
|R3 980
|R4 336
|R356
|8.94%
|DHMS
|KeyCare Core R0 to R10 650
|R1 490
|R1 623
|R133
|8.93%
|DHMS
|KeyCare Core R10 651 to R17 250
|R1 859
|R2 025
|R166
|8.93%
|DHMS
|KeyCare Core R17 251 plus
|R2 845
|R3 099
|R254
|8.93%
|DHMS
|KeyCare Start R0 to R11 400
|R1 436
|R1 564
|R128
|8.91%
|DHMS
|KeyCare Start R11 401 to R17 200
|R2 107
|R2 295
|R188
|8.92%
|DHMS
|KeyCare Start R17 201 to R26 150
|R3 306
|R3 601
|R295
|8.92%
|DHMS
|KeyCare Start R26 151 plus
|R3 765
|R4 101
|R336
|8.92%
|DHMS
|KeyCare Start Regional R0 to R11 400
|R1 278
|R1 392
|R114
|8.92%
|DHMS
|KeyCare Start Regional R11 401 to R17 200
|R1 932
|R2 104
|R172
|8.90%
|DHMS
|KeyCare Start Regional R17 201 to R26 150
|R3 011
|R3 280
|R269
|8.93%
|DHMS
|KeyCare Start Regional R26 151 plus
|R3 430
|R3 736
|R306
|8.92%
|Bonitas
|BonComprehensive
|R12 509
|R13 786
|R1 277
|10.20%
|Bonitas
|BonClassic
|R8 238
|R9 078
|R840
|10.20%
|Bonitas
|BonComplete
|R6 614
|R7 256
|R642
|9.70%
|Bonitas
|Standard
|R5 929
|R6 474
|R545
|9.20%
|Bonitas
|BonSave
|R4 047
|R4 343
|R296
|7.30%
|Bonitas
|Hospital Standard
|R3 561
|R3 942
|R381
|10.70%
|Bonitas
|Primary
|R3 588
|R3 875
|R287
|8.00%
|Bonitas
|BonPrime
|R3 255
|R3 548
|R293
|9.00%
|Bonitas
|BonEssential
|R2 747
|R3 000
|R253
|9.20%
|Bonitas
|BonFit
|R2 698
|R2 894
|R196
|7.30%
|Bonitas
|BonEssential Select
|R2 345
|R2 526
|R181
|7.70%
|Bonitas
|BonStart Plus
|R2 040
|R2 189
|R149
|7.30%
|Bonitas
|BonStart
|R1 603
|R1 720
|R117
|7.30%
|Bonitas
|BonCore
|R1 275
|R1 368
|R93
|7.30%
|Bonitas
|BonCap R0 to R12,400
|R1 730
|R1 929
|R199
|11.50%
|Bonitas
|BonCap R12,401 to R20,100
|R2 111
|R2 354
|R243
|11.50%
|Bonitas
|BonCap R20,101 to R26,200
|R3 404
|R3 795
|R391
|11.50%
|Bonitas
|BonCap R26,201 and above
|R4 177
|R4 657
|R480
|11.50%
|Momentum
|Summit
|R16 469
|R17 870
|R1 401
|8.51%
|Momentum
|Extender, Any hospital, Any chronic
|R11 472
|R12 448
|R976
|8.51%
|Momentum
|Extender, Any hospital, Associated chronic
|R10 079
|R10 888
|R809
|8.03%
|Momentum
|Extender, Any hospital, State chronic
|R9 017
|R9 741
|R724
|8.03%
|Momentum
|Extender, Associated hospital, Any chronic
|R10 088
|R10 945
|R857
|8.50%
|Momentum
|Extender, Associated hospital, Associated chronic
|R9 081
|R9 811
|R730
|8.04%
|Momentum
|Extender, Associated hospital, State chronic
|R7 939
|R8 576
|R637
|8.02%
|Momentum
|Incentive, Any hospital, Any chronic
|R6 030
|R6 543
|R513
|8.51%
|Momentum
|Incentive, Any hospital, Associated chronic
|R5 149
|R5 549
|R400
|7.77%
|Momentum
|Incentive, Any hospital, State chronic
|R4 179
|R4 510
|R331
|7.92%
|Momentum
|Incentive, Associated hospital, Any chronic
|R5 333
|R5 787
|R454
|8.51%
|Momentum
|Incentive, Associated hospital, Associated chronic
|R4 731
|R5 099
|R368
|7.78%
|Momentum
|Incentive, Associated hospital, State chronic
|R3 362
|R3 627
|R265
|7.88%
|Momentum
|Evolve
|R2 029
|R2 176
|R147
|7.24%
|Momentum
|Custom, Any hospital, Any chronic
|R4 472
|R4 852
|R380
|8.50%
|Momentum
|Custom, Any hospital, Associated chronic
|R3 953
|R4 258
|R305
|7.72%
|Momentum
|Custom, Any hospital, State chronic
|R3 295
|R3 556
|R261
|7.92%
|Momentum
|Custom, Associated hospital, Any chronic
|R3 749
|R4 068
|R319
|8.51%
|Momentum
|Custom, Associated hospital, Associated chronic
|R3 334
|R3 591
|R257
|7.71%
|Momentum
|Custom, Associated hospital, State chronic
|R2 585
|R2 789
|R204
|7.89%
|Bestmed
|Pace1
|R5 934
|R6 349
|R415
|7.00%
|Bestmed
|Pace2
|R8 766
|R9 511
|R745
|8.50%
|Bestmed
|Pace3
|R10 064
|R10 919
|R855
|8.50%
|Bestmed
|Pace4
|R12 572
|R13 641
|R1 069
|8.50%
|Bestmed
|Beat1
|R2 523
|R2 712
|R189
|7.50%
|Bestmed
|Beat1 Network
|R2 269
|R2 439
|R170
|7.50%
|Bestmed
|Beat2
|R3 084
|R3 315
|R231
|7.50%
|Bestmed
|Beat2 Network
|R2 775
|R2 983
|R208
|7.50%
|Bestmed
|Beat3
|R4 514
|R4 853
|R339
|7.50%
|Bestmed
|Beat3 Plus
|R5 042
|R5 370
|R328
|6.50%
|Bestmed
|Beat3 Network
|R4 062
|R4 367
|R305
|7.50%
|Bestmed
|Beat4
|R7 365
|R7 991
|R626
|8.50%
|Bestmed
|Rhythm1, income up to R9,000
|R1 736
|R1 866
|R130
|7.50%
|Bestmed
|Rhythm1, income R9,001 to R14,000
|R2 024
|R2 176
|R152
|7.50%
|Bestmed
|Rhythm1, income above R14,000
|R3 615
|R3 886
|R271
|7.50%
|Bestmed
|Rhythm2, income up to R5,500
|R2 747
|R3 214
|R467
|17.00%
|Bestmed
|Rhythm2, income R5,501 to R8,500
|R3 300
|R3 762
|R462
|14.00%
|Bestmed
|Rhythm2, income above R8,500
|R3 516
|R3 762
|R246
|7.00%
|Medihelp
|MedPlus
|R15 486
|R16 800
|R1 314
|8.50%
|Medihelp
|MedElite
|R8 922
|R9 678
|R756
|8.50%
|Medihelp
|MedPrime
|R5 790
|R6 222
|R432
|7.50%
|Medihelp
|MedPrime Elect
|R4 746
|R5 100
|R354
|7.50%
|Medihelp
|MedSaver
|R4 260
|R4 620
|R360
|8.50%
|Medihelp
|MedAdd
|R4 038
|R4 320
|R282
|7.00%
|Medihelp
|MedReach
|R3 360
|R3 612
|R252
|7.50%
|Medihelp
|MedAdd Elect
|R3 186
|R3 408
|R222
|7.00%
|Medihelp
|MedVital
|R3 096
|R3 300
|R204
|6.50%
|Medihelp
|MedVital Elect
|R2 412
|R2 568
|R156
|6.50%
|Medihelp
|MedMove! (income R901 plus)
|R1 734
|R1 848
|R114
|6.50%
|Medihelp
|MedMove! Student (income R0 to R900)
|R804
|R864
|R60
|7.50%
This article was republished from Moneyweb. Read the original here.