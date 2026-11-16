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2027 medical aid increases for nine of every 10 users compared

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By Hilton Tarrant

Moneyweb: Journalist

25 minute read

16 November 2026

12:22 pm

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Some contributions jump by as much as 17%

Hospital bed in health facility

Picture: iStock

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This is an important time of year for anyone with medical aid as any change between plans or options needs to be done now.

Despite a Council for Medical Schemes (CMS) circular recommending that price “contribution increases and cost assumptions for the 2027 benefit year be anchored at 3.8%”, schemes have announced increases of around double that.

The CMS recommendation is a guideline and is not prescriptive.

Importantly, it adds that “[with] any additional provision for solvency requirements being supported by each scheme’s financial position, solvency needs and demographic risk profile”.

This is how schemes are able to justify increases of 7%, 8% or even 9%.

The five largest open schemes in the country comprise over 87% of medical aid beneficiaries and have announced the following increases for 2027:

Market share2027 weighted increase2027 increase range
Discovery Health Medical Scheme58%8.2%7.4% – 8.9%
Bonitas Medical Fund15%8.7%7.3% – 11.5%
Momentum Medical Scheme5.5%7.9%7.2% – 8.5%
Bestmed Medical Scheme4.8%7.35%6.5% – 17%
Medihelp Medical Scheme4%7.5%6.5% – 8.5%

Weighted increases are calculated using the number of beneficiaries on each plan and weighting that increase accordingly.

For instance, a small number of members on a plan with a larger contribution increase will see that increase down-weighted.

Discovery Health Medical Scheme (DHMS) says two-thirds of its members will face increases of below 8%.

Generally, the larger increases have clustered at opposite ends of the medical aid plans:

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  • The comprehensive ones with extended benefits; and
  • Those for lower-income earners with salary band limits.

The latter shows just how difficult it is to provide medical cover at lower price points.

Biggest increases

A Moneyweb analysis shows that, across the top five schemes that cover the plans of nine out of every 10 beneficiaries, there are nine plans where contributions will increase by more than 10%.

These are BonComprehensive (10.2%), BonClassic (10.2%) and Hospital Standard (10.2%) at Bonitas Medical Fund, along with its four BonCap plans across all income bands (11.5%).

An outlier is Bestmed Rhythm 2 plans (also income-dependent) where a consolidation of three bands (up to R5 500, between R5 501 and R8 500, and above R8 500) to just two bands (up to R5 000 and above R5 501) has seen contributions of those previously on the middle band spike by 14%.

Separately, the entry-level band for Bestmed Rhythm 2 faces a contribution increase of 17%.

One new plan

Across the five schemes, there is only one new plan being launched in 2027.

DHMS will launch Active Core with a contribution for the primary member of R1 700 per month.

An adult dependent pays R1 550, and the contribution for a child dependant is is R500.

According to Discovery “a family of three will pay R3 750 a month”.

It says “this is at least 26% below the average contribution of the seven closest comparable plans” and that the child dependent contribution is “the lowest in the open medical scheme market”.

This has been designed as one of the most affordable family and youth-oriented plans on the market and follows the launch of Active Smart in 2025 and Essential Smart Saver in 2026.

SchemePlan2026 principal2027 principalRand increaseIncrease
DHMSExecutiveR12 338R13 442R1 1048.95%
DHMSClassic ComprehensiveR10 037R10 934R8978.94%
DHMSClassic Smart ComprehensiveR8 576R9 343R7678.94%
DHMSClassic PriorityR6 198R6 752R5548.94%
DHMSEssential PriorityR5 327R5 803R4768.94%
DHMSClassic SaverR4 850R5 235R3857.94%
DHMSClassic Delta SaverR3 875R4 182R3077.92%
DHMSEssential SaverR3 886R4 194R3087.93%
DHMSEssential Delta SaverR3 099R3 345R2467.94%
DHMSCoastal SaverR4 098R4 441R3438.37%
DHMSClassic Smart SaverR3 350R3 616R2667.94%
DHMSEssential Smart SaverR2 750R2 968R2187.93%
DHMSClassic SmartR3 018R3 257R2397.92%
DHMSEssential SmartR2 161R2 332R1717.91%
DHMSEssential Dynamic SmartR1 797R1 939R1427.90%
DHMSActive SmartR1 350R1 450R1007.41%
DHMSClassic CoreR3 905R4 215R3107.94%
DHMSClassic Delta CoreR3 126R3 374R2487.93%
DHMSEssential CoreR3 356R3 622R2667.93%
DHMSEssential Delta CoreR2 681R2 894R2137.94%
DHMSCoastal CoreR3 250R3 540R2908.92%
DHMSActive CoreR1 700N/AN/AN/A
DHMSKeyCare Plus R0 to R10 650R1 961R2 136R1758.92%
DHMSKeyCare Plus R10 651 to R17 250R2 695R2 936R2418.94%
DHMSKeyCare Plus R17 251 plusR3 980R4 336R3568.94%
DHMSKeyCare Core R0 to R10 650R1 490R1 623R1338.93%
DHMSKeyCare Core R10 651 to R17 250R1 859R2 025R1668.93%
DHMSKeyCare Core R17 251 plusR2 845R3 099R2548.93%
DHMSKeyCare Start R0 to R11 400R1 436R1 564R1288.91%
DHMSKeyCare Start R11 401 to R17 200R2 107R2 295R1888.92%
DHMSKeyCare Start R17 201 to R26 150R3 306R3 601R2958.92%
DHMSKeyCare Start R26 151 plusR3 765R4 101R3368.92%
DHMSKeyCare Start Regional R0 to R11 400R1 278R1 392R1148.92%
DHMSKeyCare Start Regional R11 401 to R17 200R1 932R2 104R1728.90%
DHMSKeyCare Start Regional R17 201 to R26 150R3 011R3 280R2698.93%
DHMSKeyCare Start Regional R26 151 plusR3 430R3 736R3068.92%
BonitasBonComprehensiveR12 509R13 786R1 27710.20%
BonitasBonClassicR8 238R9 078R84010.20%
BonitasBonCompleteR6 614R7 256R6429.70%
BonitasStandardR5 929R6 474R5459.20%
BonitasBonSaveR4 047R4 343R2967.30%
BonitasHospital StandardR3 561R3 942R38110.70%
BonitasPrimaryR3 588R3 875R2878.00%
BonitasBonPrimeR3 255R3 548R2939.00%
BonitasBonEssentialR2 747R3 000R2539.20%
BonitasBonFitR2 698R2 894R1967.30%
BonitasBonEssential SelectR2 345R2 526R1817.70%
BonitasBonStart PlusR2 040R2 189R1497.30%
BonitasBonStartR1 603R1 720R1177.30%
BonitasBonCoreR1 275R1 368R937.30%
BonitasBonCap R0 to R12,400R1 730R1 929R19911.50%
BonitasBonCap R12,401 to R20,100R2 111R2 354R24311.50%
BonitasBonCap R20,101 to R26,200R3 404R3 795R39111.50%
BonitasBonCap R26,201 and aboveR4 177R4 657R48011.50%
MomentumSummitR16 469R17 870R1 4018.51%
MomentumExtender, Any hospital, Any chronicR11 472R12 448R9768.51%
MomentumExtender, Any hospital, Associated chronicR10 079R10 888R8098.03%
MomentumExtender, Any hospital, State chronicR9 017R9 741R7248.03%
MomentumExtender, Associated hospital, Any chronicR10 088R10 945R8578.50%
MomentumExtender, Associated hospital, Associated chronicR9 081R9 811R7308.04%
MomentumExtender, Associated hospital, State chronicR7 939R8 576R6378.02%
MomentumIncentive, Any hospital, Any chronicR6 030R6 543R5138.51%
MomentumIncentive, Any hospital, Associated chronicR5 149R5 549R4007.77%
MomentumIncentive, Any hospital, State chronicR4 179R4 510R3317.92%
MomentumIncentive, Associated hospital, Any chronicR5 333R5 787R4548.51%
MomentumIncentive, Associated hospital, Associated chronicR4 731R5 099R3687.78%
MomentumIncentive, Associated hospital, State chronicR3 362R3 627R2657.88%
MomentumEvolveR2 029R2 176R1477.24%
MomentumCustom, Any hospital, Any chronicR4 472R4 852R3808.50%
MomentumCustom, Any hospital, Associated chronicR3 953R4 258R3057.72%
MomentumCustom, Any hospital, State chronicR3 295R3 556R2617.92%
MomentumCustom, Associated hospital, Any chronicR3 749R4 068R3198.51%
MomentumCustom, Associated hospital, Associated chronicR3 334R3 591R2577.71%
MomentumCustom, Associated hospital, State chronicR2 585R2 789R2047.89%
BestmedPace1R5 934R6 349R4157.00%
BestmedPace2R8 766R9 511R7458.50%
BestmedPace3R10 064R10 919R8558.50%
BestmedPace4R12 572R13 641R1 0698.50%
BestmedBeat1R2 523R2 712R1897.50%
BestmedBeat1 NetworkR2 269R2 439R1707.50%
BestmedBeat2R3 084R3 315R2317.50%
BestmedBeat2 NetworkR2 775R2 983R2087.50%
BestmedBeat3R4 514R4 853R3397.50%
BestmedBeat3 PlusR5 042R5 370R3286.50%
BestmedBeat3 NetworkR4 062R4 367R3057.50%
BestmedBeat4R7 365R7 991R6268.50%
BestmedRhythm1, income up to R9,000R1 736R1 866R1307.50%
BestmedRhythm1, income R9,001 to R14,000R2 024R2 176R1527.50%
BestmedRhythm1, income above R14,000R3 615R3 886R2717.50%
BestmedRhythm2, income up to R5,500R2 747R3 214R46717.00%
BestmedRhythm2, income R5,501 to R8,500R3 300R3 762R46214.00%
BestmedRhythm2, income above R8,500R3 516R3 762R2467.00%
MedihelpMedPlusR15 486R16 800R1 3148.50%
MedihelpMedEliteR8 922R9 678R7568.50%
MedihelpMedPrimeR5 790R6 222R4327.50%
MedihelpMedPrime ElectR4 746R5 100R3547.50%
MedihelpMedSaverR4 260R4 620R3608.50%
MedihelpMedAddR4 038R4 320R2827.00%
MedihelpMedReachR3 360R3 612R2527.50%
MedihelpMedAdd ElectR3 186R3 408R2227.00%
MedihelpMedVitalR3 096R3 300R2046.50%
MedihelpMedVital ElectR2 412R2 568R1566.50%
MedihelpMedMove! (income R901 plus)R1 734R1 848R1146.50%
MedihelpMedMove! Student (income R0 to R900)R804R864R607.50%

This article was republished from Moneyweb. Read the original here.

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