'What happens if you suffer a serious illness or a catastrophic medical emergency... and live?'

Sanlam has found that most respondents in its Financial Confidence Index have either a funeral policy or funds set aside to cover death costs. But while South Africans are covered for death, many have a blind spot when it comes to their insurance cover.

Head of Intermediary Support for Sanlam risk and savings, Deon Theunis, asks: “What happens if you suffer a serious illness or a catastrophic medical emergency… and live?”

South Africans are prepared for death

“Clients are better prepared for death than for survival,” says Theunis. He warns that inadequate living benefit cover is a growing risk as healthcare technology improves.

Theunis recently ran a poll of 144 financial advisers. Of these, 43.8% identified loss of income during recovery as the financial consequence of survival that clients most often overlook.

“The results reflected what we’re seeing in Sanlam’s claims data,” says Theunis. “Clients clearly understand the risk of death, and that’s what they prepare for. But survival is something that needs to be addressed.”

Understanding insurance benefits

Theunis advises people to take time to learn more about the living benefits in their insurance policies. Living benefits are the insurance benefits that pay out if you survive a serious illness or disability: a disability lump sum, disability income and a severe illness benefit

He points out that there is a limited understanding of what these benefits do and of how likely survival is.

“Medical technologies have advanced to the point where people don’t necessarily die after a catastrophic illness nowadays,” he says. “You survive, but then what is your quality of life like?”

Loss of income

Theunis highlights that loss of income is the biggest blind spot.

“The financial impact of that is very much underestimated. This is not because South Africans fail to appreciate the risk, but because many believe they are already covered.”

According to the Financial Confidence Index, 45.8% of advisers said clients assume that medical aid, group cover or employee benefits will protect them if they become seriously ill or disabled, while 39.6% said clients confuse living benefits with medical aid, gap cover or employee benefits.

Income protection

Temporary income protection is designed for periods like these. It replaces a portion of your income while you recover, keeping your financial commitments on track and your long-term plans intact as you focus on getting better.

“Recovery can take weeks or months, and the costs don’t pause while you heal,” says Theunis.

“Having an income stream during that time gives you the space to follow your doctor’s advice and return to work when you are ready, not when you are forced to. With income protection, a period of illness or injury stays a temporary setback instead of becoming a long-term financial one.”

Income protection is one layer, and Severe Illness Cover is another. Severe illness cover pays a tax-free lump sum if you are diagnosed with one of the conditions the benefit covers. This sits alongside temporary income protection, not in place of it, Theunis adds.

“The income benefit replaces your salary while you can’t work, and the lump sum can absorb the once-off costs that a serious diagnosis brings.”

Medical aid and gap cover

“You need to understand what medical aid covers, what gap cover covers, and what employee benefits do,” says Theunis.

“Then if you’re looking at insurance from a living benefit perspective, you need to know what each of your disability lump sum, disability income and severe illness benefits does.

“If you suffer a stroke, for example, your medical aid will cover you while you’re in hospital, but it won’t give you the same protection when you’re at home recovering.”

Medical aid may cover some recovery costs, but it doesn’t replace the income you lose while you can’t work.