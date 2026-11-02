Buying more fuel less often? – Here’s how steep fuel prices at the pump are affecting fill-ups

Motorists have changed how they buy fuel, opting for smaller quantities more frequently

According to Discovery Insure, fuel expenditure has decreased by 33% in October after fuel increases pushed 95 unleaded petrol above R30 per litre for the first time.

The insurance company also noted that although motorists have changed how they buy fuel – opting for smaller quantities more often – their everyday driving has remained the same.

More transactions for less fuel

Following an analysis of fuel transactions and telematics data from more than 200 000 Discovery Insure clients, it was observed that the average amount per fuel transaction has reduced from around 36 litres to 31 litres during months with larger increases.

This means that people are opting to buy smaller amounts more frequently.

Discovery Insure noted that South Africans are now increasingly buying less than 20 litres of petrol, accounting for 36% of transactions in 2026, compared to 25% in 2025.

‘Smaller transactions near payday’

Smaller transactions spike around payday, between the 25th and the end of the month.

This accounts for nearly 40% of transactions during periods of significant fuel price movements, compared with 20% normally.

“The change in purchasing habits is particularly noticeable around fuel price changes.”

More petrol station visits

With less fuel being purchased, motorists are visiting fuel stations more frequently ahead of the price increases, with average monthly visits increasing from 2.4 to just over three.

Robert Attwell, CEO of Discovery Insure, pointed out that the increase in smaller purchases happens whether fuel prices are going up or down.

“Which suggests that motorists are adjusting how they fill up in anticipation of price increases, rather than always rushing to fill up before an increase.”

Everyday driving remains

He noted that some motorists still end up panic buying before the higher prices take effect.

Everyday driving remains largely stable, with only temporary declines in trips and kilometres travelled.

Discovery Insure recorded a 30% decline in long-distance trips during the winter months, while everyday commuting remained relatively the same.

Increased fuel prices

Despite this, monthly fuel expenditure has risen sharply from an average of R1 750 at the beginning of 2025 to between R2 500 and R2 700 by mid-2026.

Attwell said that motorists are clearly feeling the pressure of rising fuel prices and are becoming more deliberate about filling up.

“We are seeing more people buy smaller amounts of fuel, especially around price changes, as they look for ways to manage their spending,” he said.

“There’s a difference between buying less fuel and needing less fuel.

“Motorists can cut back on some discretionary trips, but getting to school and going about their daily lives isn’t optional.

“For many households, transport isn’t an expense they can simply cut.”

The burden of fuel increases

According to Statistics South Africa (Stats SA), transport costs have increased by 10.8% year on year, more than double the overall inflation rate of 4.5%.

Attwell said that fuel prices have added to this pressure.

Sfiso Skenjana, economist and managing director at ESG Analytics said that for households, the financial pressure doesn’t end at the fuel station.

‘People don’t actually have money’

“It follows them home, leaving less money for other essential expenses, such as food and electricity.”

Skenjana explained that it is difficult to even suggest pinching the wallet in an already distressed household context.

“We’ve already got very low savings levels in the country because people don’t actually have money,” Skenjana said.