The idea began one evening after a run

In his excellent book, The Four Principles, Discovery Group founder and CEO Adrian Gore tells the story, in detail, of how he cracked the business model for Vitality, which underpins Discovery Health.

Today, Vitality in turn underpins practically everything the financial services provider does, with more than 15 000 employees across 36 countries globally.

In 1997, Discovery was “still the new kid on the block,” writes Gore. Nelson Mandela was still president.

“We were nimble, innovative, and profitable, but we were small and had yet to expand beyond South Africa.” At that point, it had 200 000 customers.

Gore says Neville Koopowitz (now the CEO of Vitality, its global business) approached him one day with a business proposal regarding the Health & Racket Club (H&RC, which was subsequently rescued by Sir Richard Branson and rebranded as Virgin Active).

The idea was a “traditional cross-sell strategy” where, during quieter times, H&RC staff would offer health insurance plans to members and be able to earn commission on sales.

From idea to epiphany

“As a roadrunner, these exclusive gyms were not my usual habitat, but I kept mulling over their offer,” says Gore.

“I fully appreciated the scale of the gyms and the appeal of their target market.

“My instinct told me there was something much larger and more interesting buried in their proposal, but I couldn’t quite figure out what.”

That evening, after his usual run, Gore writes that he was “lying in the bath, turning their offer over in my mind, when I suddenly had an epiphany”.

“What if we flipped it? Instead of selling our health insurance to their gym members, what if we offered their gym membership to our health insurance customers? And what if we made it free? In other words, if you had health insurance with Discovery, you could walk into any Health & Racket Club across the country at no extra cost.”

Gore instantly knew this would be a game changer.

But figuring out the economics seemed nearly impossible.

Eventually, they figured out a structure where Discovery would pay H&RC a small fixed fee for each member, called a capitation fee, regardless of how often their members actually used the gym.

This remains the foundation of its agreements with Virgin Active and Planet Fitness till today.

The behavioural-change aspect

In addition, it designed a system where members had to ‘earn’ their gym membership by actually using the gym. If they didn’t, they’d have to pay a portion of the typical fee.

“Almost by accident, we had created a behavioural mechanism that helped overcome hyperbolic discounting, bridging the psychological gap between effort now and reward later.”

Gore writes that this idea “would ultimately evolve into a dynamic system of earning points for doing healthy things, and those points gave the member a status. We would call the programme Vitality, and the points Vitality Points, and we would create four statuses” (blue, bronze, silver, and gold).

The deal was done and it launched.

Gore adds that he still remembers the impact, with newspaper headlines calling out ‘free’ gym access. Read more Households struggle as medical aid costs outpace inflation

Crucially, he says “there was no data that could illustrate the causal effect of physical activity and healthy lifestyles on health outcomes and healthcare costs”.

‘Profound breakthrough’

“Vitality was a profound breakthrough. We saw a surge in new customers signing up, many of them switching from older, more established insurers. One might have expected the initial excitement to fade as people struggled to maintain their fitness targets, but our data showed the opposite.

“Five years in, more members were active than in the first year, and that number kept growing,” he adds.

“Over time, we added more benefits, like travel discounts and Active Rewards for physical activity in return for meeting a wide range of healthy activity targets.

“Indeed, it turned out that our business model was doing something extraordinary,” he writes.

“It was changing people’s behaviour, and yes, making them healthier. This was long before we understood the real causal effect of these activities on health and mortality, and before we really understood the principles of behavioural economics that we were applying.

Gore says “nothing like it existed in our industry then”.

“That single moment marked the beginning of an extraordinary journey for Discovery and for me personally. It encapsulated our core purpose, to make people healthier. It became the foundation of our business model, Vitality… The model proved profound and repeatable, enabling our expansion into health insurance globally.”

This article was republished from Moneyweb. Read the original here.