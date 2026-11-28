Knowing what your plan covers and how to access benefits can help you avoid unnecessary expenses.

As South African households review their budgets for 2027, many will be asking: how can we make our money go further without sacrificing the things that matter most?

For more than nine million medical scheme beneficiaries, this question is particularly relevant following next year’s contribution announcements.

Most of the country’s largest open medical schemes have announced average increases of between 7% and 9%, with some benefit options facing steeper increases.

CEO of the Health Funders Association (HFA), Thoneshan Naidoo, says the increases highlight the difficult balance between the cost of cover and the financial protection it provides against serious illness or injury.

Tips to make your medical aid work harder

Know your benefits and use them

Naidoo notes that medical scheme benefits can be complicated. Members sometimes pay for services that their scheme could cover, provided they register for the relevant benefit or programme and follow its requirements.

“Find out which benefits are paid from your medical savings account and which are funded separately by your scheme,” he says.

“In particular, understand prescribed minimum benefits (PMBs), which schemes are required by law to cover, subject to applicable requirements.

“These cover defined conditions and treatments, including emergency medical conditions and 27 specified chronic conditions. Qualifying PMB treatment should not be funded from your personal medical savings account.”

Make designated service providers work for you

Naidoo highlights that many medical schemes have agreements with particular hospitals, doctors, pharmacies and other healthcare providers. Depending on the arrangement, these may be designated service providers (DSPs) for PMBs or providers within your option’s network.

“These arrangements allow schemes to negotiate favourable rates, manage healthcare costs and help keep contributions affordable. Using the appropriate providers can also help members avoid co-payments,” he adds.

“Before arranging treatment, check whether your provider is part of the relevant network, whether authorisation is required and whether any co-payments apply. Exceptions to DSP requirements may apply, including in emergencies or where a DSP is not reasonably accessible.”

Ask about generic medicines

Naidoo says one of the simplest ways to reduce healthcare costs is to ask your doctor or pharmacist whether a suitable generic alternative is available.

“Generic medicines contain the same active ingredients as their branded equivalents and must meet the required standards for quality, safety and efficacy. They cost less, which can make a meaningful difference for people taking medication regularly.

“Also check whether your medicine is on your scheme’s formulary (list of covered medicines), and whether a preferred pharmacy must be used. Choosing a clinically appropriate medicine covered by your scheme can help reduce co-payments,” adds Naidoo.

Make use of preventive care

Naidoo highlights that prevention is better than cure. Many medical schemes offer screening tests, vaccinations and other preventive benefits, sometimes funded separately from medical savings.

“Check which benefits are available to you and when screening is appropriate for your age, health and family history. These services can help identify health problems early, when treatment may be more effective,” he says.

“If you have a chronic condition such as diabetes, hypertension or asthma, find out whether your scheme offers a disease management programme.

“These programmes can help you access covered treatment and support the ongoing management of your condition, reducing the risk of serious complications and hospitalisation.”

Choose the right benefit option for your family

Naidoo says the cheapest benefit option is not necessarily the one that offers your family the best value.

“When reviewing your cover for 2027, consider your family’s healthcare needs, chronic conditions, preferred providers, benefit limits and potential co-payments. Look at the total likely cost, including contributions and expenses you may need to pay yourself.

“A lower-cost network option may offer good value if its providers are accessible and meet your needs. An option with a lower monthly contribution could, however, prove more expensive if you regularly need services that are not fully covered,” he adds.

The aim is to choose appropriate cover at a contribution you can afford. “Check your scheme’s deadline for changing options and seek advice from an accredited healthcare adviser if you need help comparing them.”