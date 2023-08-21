Business

Home » Business

Avatar photo

By Sponsored

4 minute read

21 Aug 2023

11:58 am

Here’s why many affiliate traders in South Africa are partnering with AvaPartner

Many South Africans, especially the younger generation, have turned to forex trading to bolster their income and enjoy unique opportunities, like forex affiliate marketing.

Image: Supplied

Forex affiliate marketing allows forex gurus to promote specific brokers and their services in exchange for a commission. AvaPartner is one of the most reliable and reputable affiliate programmes allowing people to earn rewarding returns.

Continue reading to learn why the forex affiliate programme, AvaPartner is popular in South Africa and other regions.

Solid reputation

AvaPartner is associated with AvaTrade, a reputable broker, which, despite launching a few years ago, boasts over 400 000 registered customers. Today, many consider AvaPartner a reliable forex affiliate programme that supports its partners at every step.

Since AvaPartner has an excellent reputation, you can join it, and rest assured you will be dealing with a credible, trustworthy programme guaranteed to meet your expectations.

Exceptional customer support

Outstanding customer support is indispensable to affiliate traders and their clients. AvaTrade offers this and more by ensuring users access quality support services whenever necessary. That is why its customer support lines are open Monday through Friday during supported hours.

AvaTrade’s team can address questions in English and additional languages like Spanish, French, Arabic, and Portuguese. They will offer professional help whenever needed.

Free marketing tools

Marketing tools are an affiliate trader’s best friend – and the right tools can help you analyse pertinent data and generate invaluable insights. With them, you can also automate repetitive marketing tasks, improve the visibility of your content on search engines, and exploit audience targeting and segmentation.

AvaPartner provides numerous marketing tools to its partners. The most popular include Yoast SEO, CANVA Design, and Ubersuggest. Since these are free, they’ve encouraged many South Africans to join this forex affiliate marketing platform.

Free demo account

AvaTrade allows new traders to open a free demo account and use it to test financial markets. A demo account is a godsend since it enables users to practice, learn, and determine if forex trading is right for them. Experts, too, use demo accounts to test trading strategies and hone their skills in a risk-free environment.

Since demo accounts benefit traders in many ways, most people prefer trading platforms that offer them. And affiliate traders are better positioned to recommend platforms like AvaTrade, which have the free demo account feature. That is why AvaPartner is incredibly popular today.

Image: Supplied

The bottom line

AvaPartner has amassed an incredible following in South Africa and many other regions because of its good reputation and exceptional customer service. Many affiliate traders also prefer this programme because it offers free marketing tools, flexible commissions, and reliable payments.

If you plan to become a forex affiliate trader, partner with AvaPartner, and enjoy these and more perks. And to ensure the commissions you get from this programme change your life for the better, don’t misspend everything. Cut unnecessary expenses and take note of the saving habits of the wealthy.

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Over R63bn owed: Eskom’s municipality debt crisis continues
Rugby Timeline: Siya Kolisi’s long road back from a serious knee injury
Business Woolworths has most expensive groceries in July, Makro the cheapest – see more here
Celebs And Viral ‘I am the breadwinner in my family’: Inside Jub Jub’s bail plea
News ‘Egg on your face’: Malema’s R1.2-million gala dinner table ‘sold for 3 times more’
Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe