ChatGPT Enterprise: Here’s how your business can benefit

OpenAI unveiled ChatGPT Enterprise, offering businesses powerful AI for extended inputs and enhanced privacy.

OpenAI released ChatGPT Enterprise on Monday, calling it the most powerful ChatGPT version to date.

The advanced version, specifically tailored for businesses, offers unlimited, higher-speed GPT-4 access with longer context windows for extended inputs.

“We [included a] 32k context in Enterprise, allowing users to process four times longer inputs or files,” said OpenAI.

Privacy x collaboration

Business owners also stand to benefit from improved privacy and data security.

“You own and control your business in ChatGPT Enterprise. We do not train on your business data or conversions,” said OpenAI, adding that the new software is SO2 compliant with all conversations encrypted in transit and at rest.

ChatGPT Enterprise has some collaborative benefits in store for work teams, as the newly developed admin console is aimed to enable users to manage team members.

Meanwhile, the shareable chat templates allow for common workflows among teams.

Business owners can also make the most of OpenAI’s unlimited access to advanced data analysis, previously known as “Code Interpreter,” and a convenient analytics dashboard for usage insights.

Quicker workflow

OpenAI reported that 80% of Fortune500 companies with registered ChatGPT accounts had teams making use of the AI software.

“Since ChatGPT’s launch just nine months ago, we’ve seen teams adopt it in over 80% of Fortune 500 companies,” – said OpenAI.

The tech company also said that industry leaders like Canva, PwC and Zapier are using ChatGPT “to craft clear communications, accelerate coding tasks, rapidly explore answers to complex business questions and assist with creative work” among other tasks.

Career extinction?

Despite rising concerns by some workers over being replaced by artificial intelligence (AI), Head of Insights at Saongroup Africa, Paul Byrne, was optimistic.

Byrne previously said the future of recruitment depended on the synergy between AI and human intelligence, adding that human judgment and intuition remained invaluable in recruitment.

OpenAI said they’d been working on more features which would be released as soon as they’re ready.

