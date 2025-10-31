Checkers plans to open more halal stores after launching them in KwaZulu-Natal

The stores have been opened in the province due to a strong demand in their offerings.

Shoprite Group is eyeing the halal market by planning to open more stores to serve Muslims.

The retailer has already opened two halal Checkers stores in KwaZulu-Natal, with its largest one opened last week at Saxony Westwood Mall in Westville.

Riaz Cotwal, divisional manager for Checkers KwaZulu-Natal, said this store is built on the foundation set by the first halal store in the province at Cowey Park in Essenwood, Durban.

Why halal stores?

Halal means anything that is permissible for Muslims. In this context, it would refer to food and drinks. The stores have been opened in the province due to a strong demand for their offerings.

Cotwal said they worked closely with the National Independent Halaal Trust (NIHT) to ensure that the store is fully certified across all departments, from butchery and bakery to delicatessen and ready-to-eat meals, ensuring peace of mind for customers.

The group is filling the gap in the market; instead of customers having to go to different stores for their shopping, they can get all they need at one store. The group plans to open more across the country.

Halal stores create more jobs

The Saxony Westwood store has created more than 212 jobs, including 94 new positions and 10 management roles.

“Now we have elevated the scale, sophistication, and customer experience to new heights,” he said. “Every aspect – from design and product selection to the in-store atmosphere – has been thoughtfully crafted to raise the standard of retail excellence.”

The Checkers store operates from 09:00 – 20:00, Monday to Thursday and 08:00 – 20:00 Friday to Sunday. The group appointed Junaid Mahomed Hassen to manage the store. He transferred from Checkers Foods Cowey Park.

What the store offers

The Saxony Westwood store features a vibrant food court with doughnuts, Dubai-inspired strawberry and chocolate desserts layered with kataifi and pistachio cream, affogatos, Belgian waffles, and an on-demand Bombay Crush machine.

The beverage bar complements this with Indian-inspired coffees and teas such as Karak chai, Elaichi chai, and Rooibos chai, plus refreshing slushies.

The deli offers wood-fired tandoors from India for authentic Tandoori chicken, meats, vegetables, and naan breads cooked on site, as well as Turkish doner machines preparing traditional beef and chicken shawarmas.

In the bakery, customers will find daily baked mithais, baklava, and Middle Eastern flatbreads, alongside a new range of 100% halal Indian fresh and frozen meals, while the butchery specialises in 100% halal meats, from Championship Boerewors to Steakhouse Classic cuts.

“Checkers Westwood blends world-class retail with the tastes and values of the local community,” he added.

