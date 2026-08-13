Basetsana Kumalo shares five lessons for building a successful career

Basetsana Kumalo has built a career across media, fashion, property and mining.

Media mogul Basetsana Kumalo recently shared her five business lessons for building a career that lasts.

Kumalo was crowned Miss South Africa in 1994 and started her first media production company at the age of 20. She later expanded her career into television, fashion, property and mining, among other fields.

She said the challenges she faced while building her businesses made her consider quitting at one point.

“When things got tough in mining, I thought about quitting, but I told myself: ‘Basetsana, you do not have the choice or an option to quit. You have a responsibility to use the platform, use the stage for the greater good,'” she said. “And so, we charged along.”

Ahead of her appearance at the MANCOSA Jacaranda FM Business Breakfast next week, Kumalo shared five principles that have guided her approach to business and leadership.

Kumalo will be joined at the event by former Springbok Bryan Habana, founder and speaker Pavlo Phitidis, and Loop CEO and founder Kimberly Taylor.

Basetsana Kumalo’s 5 lessons for building a long-standing career

Let passion carry you through difficult periods

Kumalo said passion can help entrepreneurs remain focused during difficult periods.

“You have to have the passion for your business, because when the going gets tough, that’s what’s going to drive and motivate you to keep going,” she said.

For Kumalo, passion is linked to having a strong belief in the purpose behind a business.

Surround yourself with the right people

Kumalo said leaders should not be afraid to work with people who have skills and knowledge they do not possess.

“Surround yourself with people who are smarter, sharper and brighter than you. That’s what it takes to be a leader,” she said.

She said it was important to work with people who bring their own expertise while supporting the wider vision of the business.

Reinvest in the business

Kumalo said entrepreneurs should consider reinvesting profits into their businesses to support growth.

“Make sure that you reinvest in the business. Once you make some profit, don’t go out and buy a Lambo; reinvest in your business,” she said.

“That’s how you are able to scale up. That’s how you grow your business and have sustainability and longevity.”

Remember the bigger purpose

Kumalo said entrepreneurship can also create opportunities for other people.

“You have to wake up in the morning and say to yourself as an entrepreneur, I have an opportunity to create jobs,” she said.

“That inspires me every day to wake up, dream big and work hard.”

Stay true to your course

Kumalo’s final piece of advice is to remain focused on the path you have chosen.

“Stay true to your course,” she said.