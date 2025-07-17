Weekend weather alert: Clouds gather in Gauteng

Isolated showers are expected over Pretoria; otherwise, Johannesburg will see slightly colder conditions than Pretoria

Gauteng residents can look forward to cool conditions, but cold in the southern parts of the province.

According to the South African Weather Service (Saws), a 30% chance of showers is expected across the province.

Speaking to The Citizen on Thursday, Saws forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela said it will be a partly cloudy and cool day on Friday, and on Saturday.

“On Sunday, it will be a partly cloudy day, with cold temperatures,” he said.

Pretoria weather

Pretoria will experience partly cloudy to clear skies on Saturday, with a 30% chance of rain. A minimum temperature for Saturday is expected to be 10°C, rising to 21°C during the day.

Light winds are blowing from the northeast to the east. Humidity levels will stay between 35% and 65%, contributing to the dry winter air

Sunday’s forecast is mostly clear, with temperatures climbing slightly to a minimum of 8°C and a high of 20°C

ALSO READ: Weather alert: Fine and cool weather nationwide

Joburg weather

Johannesburg will see slightly colder conditions than Pretoria, with Saturday’s temperatures dipping to a low of 9°C and peaking at 18°C.

The city will remain under partly cloudy to clear skies throughout the day, with no rain predicted.

Winds in Johannesburg are expected to shift from the east to the northeast, ranging from nearly calm to breezy at 5km/h.

Humidity will fluctuate between 40% and 70%, which is typical for inland Highveld winter conditions.

Sunday in Johannesburg will be partly cloudy, with temperatures ranging from 8°C to 17°C.

Winds in Johannesburg are expected to shift from the north to northwest, ranging from nearly calm to breezy at 5km/h.

Humidity will fluctuate between 80% in the morning and 50% at 8pm.

NOW READ: Weather alert: Rough seas and rain in coastal provinces