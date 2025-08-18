Here’s what defines a worthy internship

Companies must recognise that interns cannot be used as role fillers.

Most companies have integrated internship programmes into their strategies to find graduates with no experience to mould into the perfect employee for them. Many people have secured permanent employment following the internship, thanks to the potential they showed.

However, some view internships as cheap labour, as some companies will choose not to absorb the individual after they have completed the programme. It is important to note that an internship does not mean automatic permanent employment following completion.

Rob Knight, Africa and Innovation Managing Director at WeFi fintech Group, says there are great benefits to internships for graduates. It is up to the intern to ensure that they get more than workplace exposure from the programme.

What internships offer

He highlights that the internship can become a career incubator in a competitive job market.

“Talented people differentiate businesses, and internships are about cultivating talent and giving back to the markets that have supported us.

“It is great for attracting young people into the business. Our executive team is no longer as young as it used to be! Our interns help usher in the next wave of talent for us and our industry.”

Knight was speaking based on the success he has seen from the internship programmes they have had.

What makes an internship effective

He emphasises that companies must recognise that interns cannot be used as role fillers. “They are here to learn, and we are here to get to know them.”

It is important for companies to support interns till the end of the programme. This can be achieved by providing them with diverse exposure and compensating them in a way that covers their living expenses.

Knight highlighted that internships should provide individuals with the opportunity to explore various roles within their departments, thereby offering them options and enabling them to adapt to their careers.

Finding a good one

“A quality internship is a fantastic boost for someone’s career prospects. They learn excellent practical skills and meet valuable contacts,” says Knight.

These individuals might get a role at the company, but even if they don’t, that experience makes them very appealing to other recruiters.

Internship programmes allow one to determine how an intern works in teams, relates interpersonally and communicates with others in a work environment.

Marketing tool

The Recruit A Graduate website previously outlined the benefits of an internship for companies. It added that through an internship, a company will increase employee retention by implementing successful internship programmes.

“Internship programmes allow the business or business unit to increase team capacity using graduate skills, particularly in busy times.

“Internship programmes are an excellent opportunity for marketing your company through good word of mouth from young interns.”

