Here’s what Tupperware holds for the future – and the women supporting it

Meet the woman behind product planning at TuppAfrica.

Tupperware is betting on a new chapter in Africa as the iconic household brand works to reconnect with modern consumers without losing the heritage that made it a household name.

Through TuppAfrica, the company is sharpening its focus on changing consumer habits, using market trends, consumer insights and performance data to rethink its products, pricing and campaigns.

This follows Tupperware’s closure in South Africa in late 2024, driven by a challenging macroeconomic environment.

New era for Tupperware

Thendo Khedzi Mamphwe, product planning manager at TuppAfrica, told The Citizen that Tupperware is rebuilding relevance by listening more closely to how today’s consumers live, shop and use products in their everyday lives.

“At TuppAfrica, we are using consumer insights, market trends and performance data to create stronger product, pricing and campaign strategies, ensuring that we offer the right products, at the right time, at prices that reflect both value and quality.

“We are also evolving how we engage consumers by strengthening our digital presence while continuing to support the distributor and salesforce relationships that have always been central and key to the brand.”

Tupperware’s heritage

Mamphwe said the rebrand is not about moving from Tupperware’s heritage, but about modernising how that heritage is expressed.

She noted that people still value durable, trusted and practical products, but they also want contemporary colours, versatile solutions, convenience and a brand that understands their changing needs.

“By combining our strong legacy with greater agility, innovation and consumer-led decision-making, we are reconnecting Tupperware with modern households and positioning the brand for sustainable growth across Africa.”

What to expect

She said the product planning strategy is shaped by growing demand for convenience, multifunctionality, food preservation, meal preparation, organisation and on-the-go eating solutions.

“Affordability and value are also increasingly important, so we are focusing on creating compelling offers at accessible price points without compromising on quality. We are equally excited about bringing back some of the classic products customers have loved over the years.

“The continued strong performance of favourites such as the classic ‘That’s a Bowl’ demonstrates the emotional connection consumers still have with these trusted products. At the same time, our recently introduced glassware range became a social media favourite and performed exceptionally well at launch, showing that customers are also excited to see Tupperware expand into new and relevant product spaces.”

Shining a spotlight on women

Tupperware previously hosted luncheons attended by dozens of women interested in selling and buying the products. At these luncheons, they demonstrated new-to-market products, with food and drinks to enjoy later, to encourage purchases.

A former distributor for the brand, Martha Mothupi, previously told The Citizen that the best part about selling the products was the demonstration luncheons they used to host.

Mothupi said these luncheons were not only about demonstrating products but also great for her social life, because she and others could catch up.

Lessons from women

Thendo Khedzi Mamphwe, product planning manager at TuppAfrica. Picture: Supplied

TuppAfrica’s product planning manager, Thendo Khedzi Mamphwe, said the biggest lesson learnt is that ambition and purpose do not have to compete.

“Leading a portfolio worth more than half a billion rand has taught me strategic thinking, commercial discipline and accountability, while pursuing my MBA continually challenges me to grow and remain relevant in an evolving business environment.”

Mamphwe said one of the biggest challenges she has experienced is navigating environments where women are sometimes expected to prove their competence before their contributions are fully trusted.

“Earlier in my career, I occasionally felt that I had to work twice as hard, know every detail and be exceptionally prepared before confidently expressing my views. Over time, I learnt that confidence isn’t about having the loudest voice in the room; it comes from understanding the business, trusting your expertise, and supporting your recommendations with data, commercial insight and a clear strategy.

“Those experiences strengthened my resilience and taught me to lead with both conviction and empathy.”

Message to young women

“My message to young women is: do not allow where you come from, what you currently lack or how others perceive you to determine how far you can go. Fields such as supply chain, strategy and commercial leadership need women who can think critically, make bold decisions and bring both commercial intelligence and empathy into the room,” said Mamphwe.

“Invest in your education, understand the numbers, remain curious and learn how the entire business creates value, not only the function you work in. Speak up, even when your voice shakes, and do not shrink yourself to make others comfortable.

“You will not always feel ready, but confidence is built through preparation, experience and having the courage to take opportunities before you feel completely qualified.

“Build strong relationships, seek mentors and, as you progress, create opportunities for other women too. Your background may shape your story, but it does not have to limit your future. You belong in the rooms where important decisions are made, and you have the ability to help shape businesses, industries and communities for the better.”