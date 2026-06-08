How to avoid costly vehicle breakdowns this winter

An expert said that mechanical failures caused by poor maintenance can increase the likelihood of accidents and roadside emergencies during winter.

South Africans commonly experience winter-related vehicle breakdowns, which can be avoided with a few simple checks before hitting the road.

Johanni Jennings from Auto&General warns motorists that colder temperatures typically lead to a sharp rise in preventable vehicle breakdowns, while providing tips to ‘winter-proof’ their vehicles and reduce road accidents caused by vehicle maintenance neglect.

She noted that winter-related callouts commonly involve flat batteries, tyre failure, overheating caused by coolant issues, and vehicles that become unsafe in wet or icy conditions.

‘Most winter breakdowns are avoidable’

Beyond the inconvenience and safety risks that come with the colder winter weather, unexpected breakdowns and accidents can also result in costly repairs and unnecessary car insurance claims.

According to Jennings, most winter breakdowns are preventable.

“As temperatures drop overnight, weak batteries struggle to hold their charge, tyre pressure changes significantly, and neglected cooling systems are put under additional strain.”

“Unfortunately, many motorists only discover these issues once they’re stranded on the side of the road.” Jennings said.

The impact of colder temperature

Jennings added that simple maintenance checks before the journey can not only improve road safety but may also help motorists avoid unnecessary car insurance claims and travel disruptions during winter.

Cold weather can dramatically affect vehicle performance, especially during early morning departures when temperatures are at their lowest.

Overnight temperature drops place additional strain on several key vehicle components, often exposing underlying maintenance issues that may not be noticeable during the warmer seasons.

Essential winter road trip checklist

Jennings urged motorists to conduct a full vehicle safety check to reduce the risk of breakdowns and improve road safety before travelling during colder conditions this winter.

Motorists are urged to inspect:

Battery Condition

Coolant and fluid levels

Tyre tread and pressure

Windscreen wipers

Headlights and brake lights

Spare wheel and jack

Emergency contact numbers

Fuel levels before long-distance routes

Motorists should review their insurance and roadside assistance benefits before travelling, ensure emergency contact details are up to date, and understand what support is available should they experience a breakdown or accident while away from home.