How to boost hospitality profits this festive season

Beyond cost savings, energy efficiency aligns with sustainability goals, gaining traction among travellers.

The festive season in South Africa is also known to be a time when people take vacations, which is expected to boost the tourism sector.

Dr Andrew Dickson, engineering executive at CBi-electric says hotels, guesthouses, and other hospitality establishments are increasingly turning to smart technologies to maximize profitability and remain competitive.

Energy efficiency powers hospitality sector success

Dickson adds that low-voltage, smart technologies can reduce hotel energy consumption by as much as 30%.

“Although energy costs represent a relatively small fraction of hospitality business turnover, reducing them directly translates into higher revenue. With energy prices escalating, these savings are more critical than ever.”

The hospitality industry accounts for 1% of global carbon emissions, with hotels contributing approximately 21%. “Additionally, 83% of tourists globally consider sustainable travel important, and 75% want to travel more sustainably in the coming year,” Dr Dickson notes.

IoT solves energy wastage

Stan Wilson, head of Product Management and Value Engineering at CBi-electric says low voltage, highlights the role of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in optimising energy management.

One stand-out innovation is the smart isolator, which provides real-time insights into electricity consumption and allows businesses to control energy use effectively.

Wilson adds that combining a smart isolator with occupancy sensors enables electricity to be automatically turned off when a room is vacant and restored when guests return.

This automation prevents unexpected utility costs that could diminish profits. “Additionally, power can be programmed to shut off at the designated checkout time, ensuring timely guest departures and efficient room turnover.”

Simplified power outage management

“Although South Africa has been free of load shedding since March, holiday property managers should prepare for potential power interruptions caused by load reduction, severe weather, or cable theft.”

Dickson advises the use of smart power indicators to manage outages effectively.

“These tools send real-time alerts to property owners, enabling immediate action.”

Property managers can manually or automatically turn off high-energy appliances and stagger their restart to prevent power surges. Smart indicators also regulate voltage during power restoration, protecting devices and ensuring safe operation.

In properties equipped with solar PV systems, these tools ensure that essential infrastructure, such as lighting, remains operational during outages. “Users can deactivate energy-intensive appliances, like geysers and pool pumps, to preserve battery life and prevent system overloads,” Dr Dickson adds.

Smart technology drives profitability

“The adoption of smart technology is a crucial step forward for the hospitality industry,” says Dr Dickson.

By providing deeper insights into energy consumption and system performance, smart solutions enable property managers to optimise operations, conserve energy, and reduce waste.

These efficiencies translate into improved profitability while ensuring guest satisfaction remains a top priority.

