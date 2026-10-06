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inDrive allows drivers in these cities to keep 99% of their income amid high petrol prices

Picture of Tshehla Cornelius Koteli

By Tshehla Cornelius Koteli

Business journalist

4 minute read

6 October 2026

02:00 pm

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inDrive commission

Only drivers in Johannesburg and Pretoria are eligible to keep 99% of their income. Picture: flickr

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E-hailing company inDrive is bringing back its 1% commission initiative for three months, where drivers get to keep 99% of their income.

The e-hailing company said this is to offer relief to its drivers following the massive fuel price hike in October.

As of Wednesday, 7 October 2026, motorists will pay R29.88 per litre for 93 unleaded petrol, R30.25 per litre for 95 unleaded petrol, R31.95 per litre for 0.05% diesel, and R33.29 per litre for 0.005% diesel.

inDrive offers drivers relief

Ashif Black, inDrive country representative in South Africa, said the initiative will be available only to drivers in Johannesburg and Pretoria from 1 October to 31 December 2026. This is despite the e-hailing company operating in other cities, including Durban, Cape Town, Bloemfontein, Gqeberha, and others.

“Fuel is one of the biggest costs drivers have to absorb every day, so when prices rise as sharply as they have this year, the impact on their earnings is immediate,” said Black.

“Bringing back our 1% commission gives drivers an opportunity to keep more of each fare at a time when the cost of being on the road is under renewed pressure.”

inDrive’s 1% commission

E-hailing companies automatically deduct a set percentage or service fee from the gross fare of every completed trip before paying out the remaining balance to the driver or vehicle owner.

Simo Kalajdzic, senior operations manager and spokesperson for Bolt South Africa, confirmed to The Citizen that the e-hailing company takes a 24% commission, and it regularly monitors fuel prices to offer both drivers and riders fair prices.

“We recognise that fuel is one of the biggest costs affecting driver-partners, alongside vehicle maintenance, insurance, financing and safety equipment. This is a concern we take seriously. Bolt monitors fuel prices when determining pricing and minimum earning thresholds, while also using incentives and promotions to help maintain trip demand when riders are under affordability pressure.

“Since launching in South Africa in 2016, Bolt has paid more than R42.3 billion to driver operators. Our focus remains on keeping rides accessible and reliable for passengers while supporting sustainable earning opportunities for driver-partners.”

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Uber was previously reported to take a 25% commission. The Citizen has reached out to the e-hailing giant to confirm whether this is still the case. A comment will be added once received.

Black said e-hailing drivers face higher fuel prices on top of concerns about how much of each fare platforms keep.

The 1% commission initiative reduces that deduction for participating inDrive drivers for three months, giving them a greater share of the income generated from each trip.

Drivers complain

Black acknowledged the pressure drivers are under, as the steep October hike comes after another increase in September.

“South African drivers work incredibly hard and have been vocal about the need for fairer systems.

“The 1% commission initiative is a practical way for us to respond. When operating costs are rising, reducing the amount the platform takes means more of every fare stays with the driver.”

Commission does not exceed 12%

inDrive was established in Cape Town in 2019 and later expanded to other cities in the country. The platform lets drivers and passengers agree on fares, giving both parties more choice over the price of a trip.

Black said that outside the limited 1% commission period, inDrive’s commission globally, including in South Africa, does not exceed 12%.

“We know that a sustainable ride-hailing sector depends on drivers being able to earn a viable income.

“The pressures they face on the road are real, and fuel prices are a significant part of that. We want our model to give drivers greater control over what they earn and allow them to retain more of the value of the work they do.”

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