The matter was previously postponed to afford the defence an opportunity to escalate its representations.

TV presenter, rapper and media personality Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye is headed for trial after prosecutors rejected efforts to halt the case, clearing the way for the state to present evidence over allegations that he pointed and discharged a firearm during a confrontation with an e-hailing driver.

Maarohanye appeared before the Germiston Regional Court in connection with an alleged altercation with an e-hailing driver in Edenvale in June.

Trial

Maarohanye’s trial is scheduled to commence on 16 March 2027.

The matter was previously postponed to give the defence an opportunity to escalate its representations to the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP), after the Office of the DPP rejected them.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlole said the defence did not pursue the escalation to the Office of the NDPP, paving the way for the matter to proceed to trial.

“The National Prosecuting Authority is ready to proceed with the trial and present its evidence before court.”

Charges

Maarohanye faces charges of discharging a firearm in a public place and pointing an object likely to lead a person to believe that it is a firearm.

The charges relate to an alleged incident involving an e-hailing driver in Edenvale on 14 June 2026. During the subsequent investigation, a pellet gun was seized at Maarohanye’s residence.

Escape

Police said the e-hailing driver escaped unharmed and immediately drove to a nearby police station to report the matter.

“Police acted swiftly and arrested the suspect shortly after the incident. Investigations are continuing,” Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko said.

Charges withdrawn

In July 2024, the NPA withdrew all charges against Maarohanye relating to his ex-girlfriend.

Maarohanye was facing 13 charges, including rape, attempted murder and assault relating to his ex-girlfriend, actress Amanda du-Pont, and other women, that allegedly occurred between 2006 and 2009. Du-Pont filed rape charges against Maarohanye in February 2022.