Most shoppers bought groceries on Black Friday in 2025.

Black Friday has previously been an opportunity to buy big-ticket items such as TVs, fridges and laptops.

But with South Africans once again walking into it with tight budgets and expensive December and January bills ahead, what will this Black Friday look like?

Capitec expects South African shoppers to be more deliberate. That means spending on essentials, such as groceries and household products, before considering luxury purchases. They’re also likely to shop online more and buy earlier.

Cost of living pressure

Francois Viviers, group executive for marketing and client experience at Capitec, noted that inflation and fuel prices have remained stubbornly high throughout the year, and many households have been feeling the pressure from the rising cost of living.

In response to rising costs, South Africans have had to become smart, deliberate shoppers not by choice, but by necessity.

Black Friday 2025

According to Capitec data, the 2025 Black Friday weekend saw more than 55 million transactions, generating over R28.8 billion in value. That’s enough to buy roughly 480 million matcha lattes.

Across the full Black Friday weekend, transaction volumes were 18% higher than the same period in 2024.

The single largest transaction on the Friday was R407 448 spent at Makro. By Saturday, the most spent by a single client was R500 000 at Sun City, and by Monday a single transaction of R1 million was processed at Rectron.

Groceries saw transactions worth R2.8 billion, an 8.2% increase from the previous year. And the top five in-store merchants reflect exactly that: Shoprite, Pick n Pay, Checkers, Boxer and SuperSpar dominated transaction volumes across the weekend, consistent with the previous year.

“The shift towards groceries also means that Black Friday has become a weekend-long experience, with the purchasing peak running well into Saturday,” said Viviers.

Online keeps outpacing in-store

He said online purchases have also seen a higher increase over the years (61% in 2025) and are likely to keep growing faster than in-store purchases (10% in 2025).

According to the data, online purchases continue to grow faster than in-store spending, up 61% in 2025, compared with 10% growth in-store. Capitec Pay alone processed 1.7 million transactions, up 42.8%.

“The pattern is consistent with a broader shift in how South Africans shop. Those who go online are increasingly doing so with intention by researching prices ahead of time, buying earlier in the day and spending across multiple categories rather than chasing a single deal,” said Viviers.

The early festive shopper

Viviers said they expect shoppers to stock up on clothing for gifting and back-to-school purposes.

“Those buying electronics will likely do so as part of a planned upgrade, rather than as an impulse buy. Many shoppers use Black Friday deals to get ahead of the Christmas rush.

“In an economically constrained environment, shoppers are likely using Black Friday to get gifts, festive groceries and back-to-school items out of the way early.

“It may mean a tighter start to December, but for many households, saving now is the smarter way to protect cash flow in January.”

Township shoppers seek value

According to Capitec data, township merchants saw a big uplift during the 2025 Black Friday weekend compared with a normal November weekend, with Soweto seeing a 71% increase, Tembisa North 68% and Khayelitsha 57%.

“This growth shows that Black Friday is no longer limited to the malls and e-commerce, but township economies have embraced it too,” said Viviers.

“That’s broadly in line with wider consumer trends. Cost-of-living pressures mean that shoppers are more likely to compare prices, stick to their lists and look beyond discount hype.”

Shop smart, stay safe

“Black Friday deals can be genuinely good, but the habits that protect your money all year matter most when the discounts are loudest,” he noted.

“Before you browse, set a budget and stick to it. Then check whether the deal price is actually lower than the item’s usual price, and be wary of offers that look too good to be true.”

Here’s a checklist: