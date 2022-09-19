KPMG SA’s Ignatius Sehoole appointed as Chairman of KPMG’s Africa

Citizen Reporter

Prof Wiseman Nkuhlu, chairman of KPMG in South Africa, announced that Ignatius Sehoole, the South African firm’s CEO, has been appointed as the chairman of KPMG’s Africa region with effect from 1 October 2022, as well as a member of the KPMG Global Board.

Sehoole took on the role as CEO of KPMG in 2019, and set out to regain a sense of credibility and public faith in the auditing firm again after the brand was tarnished by reportings of the firm’s scandalous involvement with the VBS case.

KPMG’s Africa region represents 54 countries in the continent within the East, West, and Southern Africa areas as well as the Francophone countries. KPMG has 21 member firms with over 6 600 colleagues and partners in Africa.

“In this role, Ignatius will implement a collective approach where clients will see KPMG’s Africa firms work together to represent the continent and have the ability to serve and create consistency in the way we do business,” says Prof Wiseman Nkuhlu.

More than 25 years’ experience

Ignatius, a qualified Chartered Accountant (CA) with experience spanning more than 25 years within the Financial Services industry, served two terms as the Executive President of the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA) and has been KPMG in South Africa’s CEO for more than three years.

“Not only has Ignatius been instrumental in rebuilding the trust within the South African firm but he has played a fundamental role in driving ethics and accountability in the accounting profession, ensuring that the internal culture of KPMG in South Africa is sound and creates confidence in our stakeholders, clients, partners and employees,” says Wiseman.

“I am confident that Ignatius will work effortlessly with the Senior Partners across the regions to ensure that KPMG member firms not only serve the continent, and leverage their collective skills and expertise for clients but also lives up to our shared ambition to be the most trusted and trustworthy professional services advisors,” concludes Nkuhlu.