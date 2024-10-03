Layoff survivors: Carrying the load and the guilt

One of the biggest frustrations for remaining employees is being expected to take on more work without additional pay.

As companies around the world face hiring freezes or layoffs, it’s important not to focus only on those losing their jobs, but also on the employees who remain.

These “survivors” often face increased emotional and practical burdens, according to leadership expert Advaita Naidoo, Africa MD of Jack Hammer Global.

Naidoo explains that while change management processes typically address how to downsize and manage transitions fairly, there should also be a strong emphasis on supporting the remaining staff.

The loss of colleagues can lead to emotional strain and a toxic work environment, as well as changes in job roles and responsibilities. This can result in additional stress and burnout if not managed properly.

She advises companies to focus on the following when layoffs happen:

Clear communication : Leaders should be transparent about the reasons for the changes, including company strategy and future plans.

: Leaders should be transparent about the reasons for the changes, including company strategy and future plans. Support systems : Providing emotional support, upskilling opportunities, and regular manager check-ins can help employees cope.

: Providing emotional support, upskilling opportunities, and regular manager check-ins can help employees cope. Involvement : Involving employees in decision-making can reduce uncertainty and improve morale.

: Involving employees in decision-making can reduce uncertainty and improve morale. Addressing realities : Help employees understand the financial reasons behind the decisions, such as profits and risks.

: Help employees understand the financial reasons behind the decisions, such as profits and risks. Combatting toxicity: Foster a supportive culture to prevent negativity from affecting performance.

More work, same pay: Tech alone won’t fix burnout

One of the biggest frustrations for remaining employees is being expected to take on more work without additional pay. While technology can improve efficiency, it doesn’t always make up for the increased workload. Naidoo suggests companies assess whether expanded roles really require more effort or if better time management and tech solutions can help.

To manage this transition, Naidoo recommends a structured “reboarding” process, which clarifies new job expectations, necessary skills, and potential benefits. When handled properly, this can turn a difficult situation into an opportunity for growth.

Failing to support the remaining staff can lead to a toxic work culture and poor performance, but with clear communication and proper support, companies can create a healthier, more productive environment during challenging times.

