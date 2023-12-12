Local is lekker: Here are your most loved local businesses

Santam released its fourth Most Loved Local report on Monday.

97% of South African consumers believe it’s important to support local businesses. Image: iStock

Local has once again proved to be lekker – and 97% of South African consumers agree.

Santam released its fourth Most Loved Local report on Monday, which showcases South Africa’s most popular local businesses.

The survey of 2 400 South Africans indicates that a majority of consumers still believe it’s important to support local businesses.

‘Welcome surprise’

Johannesburg-based Meatongrant was voted 2023’s Most Loved Butcher – a pleasant surprise for owner, Marianne van der Walt.

Speaking to The Citizen, van der Walt said she was shocked by the title, explaining that she initially thought it was a scam.

However, she welcomed the nod and acknowledged her team for continuously providing excellent customer service.

“We just give a big thanks to our employees because it’s them interacting with customers, mostly,” she said.

Load shedding, the biggest challenge

South Africa’s ongoing energy crisis threatens the existence of many businesses, causing most entrepreneurs to consider calling it quits, and some have already.

Butcheries have not been spared from the harsh impact of frequent power cuts, with every minute of load shedding comprising the quality of meat products.

“Load shedding has been our biggest [challenge]… it has affected us very severely,” van der Walt told The Citizen.

“All we can do is just keep out meat cold,” she said.

The butcher further explained that power outages amid rising living costs had constrained their ability to increase prices.

“We haven’t increased our prices drastically like we normally would because we can already [see] that people are feeling the pinch,” van der Walt explained.

Local convenience

Meanwhile, Menlo Paint and Hardware’s convenient location and friendly customer service have seemingly captured the hearts of locals.

Team member, Annemarie Cordier was delighted to work for a business with the Most Loved Building Supplies.

Welcoming the milestone, Cordier said she’s grateful to their customers for continuous support.

“If it wasn’t for their support we wouldn’t be able to keep going,” she told The Citizen.

Against all odds

Despite a challenging year marred by load shedding and high inflation, SA entrepreneurs have managed to retain customers.

“This unwavering support for community businesses is extremely encouraging in the context of growth,” said Santam CEO of Broker Solutions, Fanus Coetzee.

He emphasised the importance of fostering an environment for small businesses to prosper, explaining that entrepreneurial success goes beyond self-sustenance.

“A vital SME (Small Medium Enterprise) sector promotes job creation and stimulates much-needed economic growth,” said Coetzee.

Equally economically hit

Entrepreneurs are not the only ones who’ve experienced financial turmoil this year – consumers have been equally hit.

Two-thirds of respondents from the survey were impacted by economic hardship, having less money to go around.

Most notably, rising living costs and increasing petrol costs have constrained the financial capacity of many customers.

“Our findings showed that although consumers may have the desire to support their favourite local stores, it’s not always possible.” said Coetzee.

“That’s why ensuring they have a good experience and get value out of the exchange is more important than ever,” he added.

What makes a business most loved?

Good overall experience and value for money are seemingly key to winning the hearts of customers.

“Whether it’s the baker [who] makes the world a better place with his mouthwatering pastries, the butcher who knows your favourite cut of meat… or the hardware store that always has the right advice for all your home upgrades – these are the businesses that add value to our lives,” said Coetzee.

Most Loved Local Winners 2023