This restructuring process comes amid declining sales of traditional vehicle brands and the growing presence of Chinese and Indian car brands.

The Motor Industry Staff Association (Misa) is consulting with Bidvest McCarthy to save about 300 employees from retrenchment.

Bidvest McCarthy operates over 100 dealerships across South Africa and Namibia, offering new, used, demo, and commercial vehicles, along with servicing and parts. The company falls under the Bidvest group.

According to Misa, the company is restructuring, and this process will affect about 300 employees. This restructuring process comes amid declining sales of traditional vehicle brands and the growing presence of Chinese and Indian car brands.

Misa stands behind Bidvest McCarthy affected employees

Misa’s CEO, Martlé Keyter, said the union has already made progress in preventing some potential retrenchments through its engagements with the employer.

“Behind every one of these 300 potentially affected positions is an employee with financial responsibilities, a family and an uncertain future. We cannot lose sight of the human impact of restructuring.”

Misa is a trade union in the retail motor industry founded in 1929. It represents over 80 000 members with collective bargaining, legal protection, and member benefits.

Bidvest McCarthy feels the pain

According to the union, Chinese and Indian manufacturers are forcing established dealership groups to reconsider their business models.

“The Bidvest McCarthy Group is restructuring its divisions to accommodate these changing market dynamics throughout the automotive value chain, while incorporating more Chinese and Indian vehicle brands into its portfolio,” said Keyter.

“While Misa recognises that businesses must adapt to changing market conditions to remain competitive and sustainable, restructuring should never automatically translate into retrenchments. Every reasonable alternative must be thoroughly explored before jobs are sacrificed.”

Commitment to meaningful engagements

Keyter added that the union is committed to meaningful engagement with Bidvest McCarthy during the retrenchment consultations. Retrenchment consultations are held under Section 189 (and Section 189A for large-scale retrenchments) of the Labour Relations Act (LRA) before an employer can dismiss workers for operational reasons.

The main goal of the consultations is to try to avoid or reduce job losses and agree on fair terms if retrenchment cannot be prevented.

“Section 189 of the LRA requires employers contemplating retrenchments for operational reasons to engage in a meaningful joint consensus-seeking consultation process with affected employees or their representatives. This includes considering alternatives to dismissals, measures to minimise job losses and ways to mitigate the consequences for employees,” said Keyter.

Success of engagements

Keyter added that “to date, the parties have succeeded in preventing some of the possible retrenchments. This demonstrates the importance of constructive engagement and a willingness to explore alternatives.”

Thus far, the union’s legal team has met with affected employees in greater Johannesburg, Pretoria and Mpumalanga.

Misa’s legal department manager, Tiekie Mocke, said the objective is to preserve existing jobs wherever possible while preparing employees for new opportunities in an evolving automotive industry.

“Retrenchment must remain the last resort, not the first response to changing market conditions.”

The Citizen could not obtain a comment from Bidvest McCarthy by the time of publication.