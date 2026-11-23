Malcolm Marx, Ox Nche and Paul de Villiers could receive big honours this weekend.

Springbok rugby players Malcolm Marx, Ox Nche, and Paul de Villiers have been nominated for prestigious World Rugby awards following the announcement of the nominees on Monday morning.

Marx and Nche were nominated for the World Rugby Men’s 15s Player of the Year for a second successive season, and De Villiers for the World Rugby Men’s 15s Breakthrough Player of the Year award.

World Rugby’s panel will finalise the voting process during the week. The winners will be announced during the Nations Championship Finals Weekend at the Allianz Stadium, Twickenham in London this weekend.

“Malcolm, Ox and Paul have all delivered exceptional performances for the Springboks this year, but rugby is the ultimate team sport, and their achievements would not have been possible without the unwavering support of their team-mates and the management group, and we would like to congratulate them on these well-deserved nominations,” said Mark Alexander, president of SA Rugby.

“To have two South Africans nominated for the World Rugby Men’s 15s Player of the Year award, as well as Paul earning recognition in the Breakthrough Player of the Year category, is a tremendous endorsement of the quality, character and talent of the players representing our country on the global stage.

“All three players have consistently performed at the highest level throughout the season and deserve enormous credit for the commitment, hard work and excellence they have shown in the green and gold jersey. On behalf of SA Rugby and all South Africans, we are immensely proud of their achievements.”

Marx, who was crowned the World Rugby and SA Rugby Men’s Player of the Year for 2025, could become only the second player in South African history to win the distinguished global award twice, following in the footsteps of Pieter-Steph du Toit, who was crowned the best player in the world in 2019 and 2024.

Only two players have won this prestigious award in back-to-back seasons – the New Zealand duo of Richie McCaw (in 2009 and 2010) and Beauden Barrett (in 2016 and 2017).

Making this nomination even more notable, it is the third time that Marx has been nominated for the award, after also being among the nominees in 2018.

Nche, who became the first prop in history to feature on this prestigious list of nominees last season, was recognised once again for his immense achievements in the Bok forward pack for the second season in a row.

Marx and Nche are up against Jordie Barrett (New Zealand) and Louis Bielle-Biarrey (France) for the top award.

De Villiers, who burst onto the international scene this season and has become a regular member of the Springbok matchday squad, was nominated as one of four players in the Breakthrough Player of the Year.

The former Junior Springbok captain is up against the French duo of Fabian Brau-Boirie and Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang, as well as Ryunosuke Ito from Japan for the award.

Apart from Marx and Du Toit, only two other South Africans have walked away with top honours, namely Schalk Burger (2004), and Bryan Habana (2007).

For more on the awards click here.