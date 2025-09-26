Sassa social grants to increase in October

You can collect your grant from next week. These are the payment dates.

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has confirmed that all social grant amounts will increase in the October payment cycle, in line with Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s 2025/26 budget speech.

R10 increase across key grants

Sassa announced that from October, social grants will increase by R10. This means:

Old Age Grants will increase from R2 310 to R2 320.

Old Age Grants for beneficiaries aged 75 years and older will increase from R2 330 to R2 340.

War Veterans Grants will move from R2 330 to R2 340.

Disability Grants will increase from R2 310 to R2 320.

Care Dependency Grants will also increase from R2 310 to R2 320.

The slight adjustment follows the first increase implemented on 1 April 2025, as announced by Godongwana when tabling the budget.

Safety net for the vulnerable

Sassa CEO Themba Matlou welcomed the increase, describing it as an essential intervention.

“This reaffirms the government’s commitment to protecting the most vulnerable in society, easing financial burden and cushioning them against economic hardships,” said Matlou.

He stressed that the agency was fully prepared for the upcoming payment cycle.

“It is all systems go for the October payment cycle, and all eligible social grants beneficiaries will receive their grants without any interruption,” he said.

October payment schedule

The agency also confirmed the staggered schedule for next month’s payments:

Old Age Grants will be paid on 2 October 2025.

Disability Grants will follow on 3 October 2025.

Children’s Grants will be paid on 6 October 2025.

Sassa urged beneficiaries with questions or issues to use its toll-free customer care line. “For all social grant-related enquiries, clients can contact our toll-free customer care line on 0800 60 10 11,” the agency said.

The increase is expected to provide some relief to millions of South Africans relying on social grants as a vital source of income.

