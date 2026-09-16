Nearly 800 people to be laid off on New Year’s Eve at Eskom coal supplier Seriti Power

Affected employees will be retrenched on 31 December 2026.

Eskom’s major coal supplier, Seriti Power, is undertaking a restructuring that could retrench 780 people at the coal mine, with the company looking to complete the process by 31 December 2026.

Solidarity Movement has criticised this decision, warning it will worsen Mpumalanga’s unemployment rate. At least 8.5 million people in South Africa are unemployed, following an increase of 345 000 people in the second quarter of 2026.

However, Mpumalanga was one of the provinces where employment increased during the period. The province added 41 000 jobs. Seriti operates multiple major coal mines in Mpumalanga.

Seriti Power experiences cost pressures

Seriti has notified Solidarity of a comprehensive restructuring process under section 189A of the Labour Relations Act at its head office and several mining operations.

Solidarity Movement also functions as a registered trade union protecting workers’ rights. It is primarily focused on the cultural, economic, and social interests of Afrikaners and minority groups.

Willie Venter, deputy general secretary of Solidarity, said Seriti has attributed the restructuring, among other reasons, to sustained cost pressures, ageing mining assets, declining production, high unit costs and the limited remaining lifespan of certain operations.

The Citizen requested a comment from the company on Tuesday, 15 September 2026. It will be added once received.

Seriti Power retrenchments come after Sibanye-Stillwater’s

Seriti’s retrenchment notice comes after Sibanye-Stillwater’s notice about a closure of its operations in North West. This signals pressure on the mining sector. In the second quarter, the sector lost 26 000 jobs.

A total of 3 345 employees will initially receive notices at Seriti, with approximately 1 043 positions potentially being affected before mitigation measures are taken. The company anticipates that around 780 employees could ultimately be retrenched.

“The danger in Mpumalanga is that the Seriti retrenchments are not taking place in isolation. Transalloys and Ferroglobe are still waiting for relief in the form of lower electricity tariffs, while concerns about possible job losses in the metals manufacturing industry persist,” said Venter

“When so many major employers are under pressure at the same time, it is not only individual employees who are at risk, but entire towns, families and local businesses.”

A sour end of the year

According to Solidarity, the proposed date for termination of employment at Seriti is 31 December 2026. The movement said no final decision has been taken, and a CCMA-facilitated consultation process will follow.

“During the consultation process, Solidarity will insist that every reasonable alternative be explored to prevent or limit retrenchments, including redeployment, transfers, voluntary severance packages and early retirement,” said Venter.

“A retrenchment date on New Year’s Eve makes the situation even more distressing. Solidarity will do everything within its power to protect jobs and limit the impact on employees and their families as far as possible.”