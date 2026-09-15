Harmony mine investigates 8th on-duty death in 9 months

Operations have been suspended at the affected Mponeng mine

Harmony Gold Mining Company said it is investigating circumstances surrounding the eighth on-duty death to happen across the group in 2026.

In a note to shareholders on Tuesday, Harmony said one of its employees died after “a seismic event in an underground working area” on Monday, 14 September 2026, at the Mponeng mine in the West Rand of Gauteng.

This is at least the eighth on-duty death to happen this year alone, according to information The Citizen could find on the company’s website. This is fewer than the 10 on-duty deaths that the company had already experienced in the first six months of 2025.

‘Seismic event’ causes death

Without making more details known about the “seismic event”, the company told shareholders that operations have been suspended in the affected area of Mponeng mine while investigations are underway. This is the third death at the Mponeng mine.

“Work in the affected area has been suspended while a thorough investigation is conducted to determine the circumstances and identify any additional measures needed to strengthen safety controls and risk management practices,” said Harmony.

Two employees lost their lives at the mine on 24 May 2026 in a “shaft engineering‑related incident”. After these deaths, Harmony said, “We are committed to fully understanding the circumstances of this incident, learning from it, and doing everything possible to prevent a recurrence.”

Deaths follow despite safety promise

Harmony was founded in the 1950s in the Free State and is the largest gold producer by volume in the country. It operates at least 10 mines across South Africa.

All of the announcements about the on-duty deaths read the same: A promise that safety remains a priority, investigations to understand how the deaths happened, and support offered to other employees and affected families.

The Citizen has reached out to Harmony for a comment on what the investigations into the seven other deaths have revealed. This will be added once received.

Two deaths in one month

The on-duty death at Mponeng mine is the second death to happen across the Harmony group in September 2026.

On 7 September, the company released another note announcing the death of an employee at its Moab Khotsong mine, near Orkney.

The employee lost his life on 6 September 2026, marking the third on-duty death at the Moab Khotsong mine this year.

The first death was on 20 January 2026; with the company saying the employee “lost his life in a locomotive-related incident”. No further details were made public; however, the company said employee safety remains a priority.

The second death at the Moab Khotsong mine occurred on 19 June 2026. Harmony said the employee lost his life in a “seismicity-related fall-of-ground incident”. The company also promised safety after the death.

Female miner dies on duty

The group released another note announcing the death of a female miner who died on 19 July 2026 at the TauTona service shaft, near Carletonville.

This note read like other announcements, with no explanation of what happened and a promise to strengthen safety.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleague and extend our heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and colleagues. We are working with the Department of Mineral Resources and Petroleum (DMPR) and other stakeholders to understand what happened, ensure that lessons are learned and urgently applied, and strengthen our efforts to prevent such incidents from ever happening again,” said group CEO Beyers Nel.

Free State miner dies

Harmony announced the death of another employee on 26 March 2026. The company said this death follows a “tragic underground incident involving rock-breaking equipment”.

The employee died at Harmony’s Target 1 mine near Odendaalsrus in the Free State.

“The incident has been reported to the relevant authorities, and an investigation is underway, led by the DMPR, with the company’s full cooperation,” said Harmony.

“The safety and well-being of our people is fundamental to who we are, and we will honour our colleague’s memory by rigorously understanding what went wrong and strengthening our controls to prevent any recurrence.”