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New Samsung store opened at Vaal Lifestyle Centre

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Sponsored by Samsung

3 minute read

1 July 2026

11:32 am

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Offering the latest in Samsung AI mobile technology, TVs & other home appliance products

New Samsung store opened at Vaal Lifestyle Centre Sponsored

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Samsung marked an exciting milestone with the opening of a new store at Vaal Lifestyle Centre, allowing shoppers from the Vaal and surrounding areas the opportunity to discover its latest artificial intelligence (AI)-integrated smart devices, TVs and other home appliances at their doorstep.

New Samsung store opened at Vaal Lifestyle Centre
Picture: Supplied

Outfitted with cutting edge design and the classic Samsung aesthetic, this new store embodies the company’s commitment to innovation and technological advancement.

This new playground for technological innovation is allowing shoppers from Vereeniging suburbs and townships within a 5 to 10km radius as well as the greater Vaal Triangle, including Vanderbijlpark, Sasolburg, Meyerton and surrounding settlements, the opportunity to discover the power of Samsung’s AI technology, which elevates how shoppers experience high-quality consumer electronics in-store.

New Samsung store opened at Vaal Lifestyle Centre
Picture: Supplied

By visiting the new store, Vaal-based customers can now easily access a wide array of innovative Samsung products, solutions, services and experiences all under one roof.

The Vaal Lifestyle Centre is a premium commercial and retail development located in Vereeniging that blends modern architecture with convenient, experience-led shopping.

New Samsung store opened at Vaal Lifestyle Centre
Picture: Supplied

Samsung’s new store will offer locals hands-on experiences and showcase connected ecosystems of the latest Galaxy AI and Bespoke AI home appliances in a premium space. It is the perfect platform for Samsung in-store teams to provide interactive demonstrations, such as showcasing the latest Galaxy AI, high-end foldables and bespoke AI technology, which helps consumers make informed buying decisions.

Kgomotso Mannya, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) for Samsung South Africa, said: “We are excited to expand Samsung’s retail footprint with the opening of our new store. This investment reinforces our commitment to making Samsung’s premium technology, integrated ecosystem, expert customer service and support more accessible.

“The new store will provide Vaal customers with a different retail experience, enabling them to engage directly with our latest innovations and receive personalised guidance from trained Samsung specialists.”

This Samsung store is an immersive retail showroom where you can explore, test and purchase the latest devices. With this dedicated retail space, Samsung’s friendly in-store team is also able to offer tailored solutions for business owners, including bulk device purchases and customised digital signage.

The Vaal-based store will offer hands-on access to Galaxy smartphones, tablets, TVs and smart home appliances, alongside expert support and in-store tech setup. Also, Samsung’s offerings include certified Product Consultants who will offer practical demonstrations of premium home appliances like the Bespoke AI Family Hub™ refrigerators, Bespoke AI laundry systems and AirDressers.

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