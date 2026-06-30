Samsung Galaxy A27 5G brings an immersive display and awesome intelligence to more users

Newest addition to the Galaxy A series features an Infinity-O display, combining a seamless viewing experience with reliable performance and intelligent tools for more users

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. has announced Galaxy A27 5G, a device that refines everyday mobile use with an immersive display, reliable performance and thoughtfully integrated AI (artificial intelligence) features.

Building on the popular Galaxy A26 5G, Galaxy A27 5G introduces meaningful enhancements that make the experience easier and more intuitive for more users.

More screen, less distraction

For smoother and more seamless viewing, Galaxy A27 5G features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. It also introduces an upgraded Infinity-O display, which minimises the visible camera area through a discreet punch-hole design.

Together with a reduced and more balanced bezel, this adds screen space and removes distractions to keep content front and centre. With a slim 7.8 mm body, Galaxy A27 5G is designed to feel comfortable in the user’s hand throughout the day.

Everyday performance, enhanced

Powered by the Snapdragon® 6 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, Galaxy A27 5G feels more responsive throughout the day, whether users are switching between apps or busily handling multitasking.

A boost in GPU performance delivers smoother graphics for gaming and streaming, while the latest high-speed memory enables faster data transfer speeds and improved power efficiency. Together, these upgrades help Galaxy A27 5G deliver an everyday experience that users can count on.

Galaxy A27 5G also introduces a 12 MP front camera that captures a wider range of brightness and richer colours, resulting in more natural-looking selfies in a variety of lighting conditions.

Awesome intelligence for everyday tasks

Upgrades to the existing suite of AI features make mobile intelligence more accessible. Circle to Search with Google now supports multi-object recognition, allowing users to search for multiple items within an image at once, from outfits to accessories, in a single step. It also allows outfits to be virtually tried on directly from search results, helping users to explore new styles from anywhere.

Object Eraser now delivers more precise results, making it easier to remove unwanted distractions with more natural-looking edits. Additionally, Voice Transcription in the Voice Recorder app can now translate as it transcribes, making it easier to capture meeting notes in 22 languages.

Building on the Awesome Intelligence experiences introduced earlier this year, Galaxy A27 5G supports a choice of AI assistants, including Google Gemini and Perplexity. Deeper integration across more native Galaxy apps, including Gallery, supports faster, more intuitive everyday interactions. Galaxy A27 5G now supports Bixby as a conversational device agent, enabling seamless control of settings and features through natural language.

Galaxy A27 5G reinforces Samsung’s commitment to long-term support with up to six generations of Android OS and One UI upgrades, as well as up to six years of security updates* from the initial global launch date, giving users confidence that they will be able to use their device for longer.

Built on Samsung Knox with hardware-backed protection from Knox Vault, Galaxy A27 5G keeps sensitive data secure, making device protection easier and more intuitive than ever before.

Availability

Galaxy A27 5G will be available at Samsung stores, network operators and retailers starting 1 July, and from 10 July on Samsung online stores. The device will be available in Black and Light Green, at the recommended retail price of R6,999. For added peace of mind, Samsung Care+ offers comprehensive coverage optimised to users’ needs, including tailored benefits that protect the value of the device.

For more information on Galaxy A27 5G, please visit: Samsung Newsroom, Samsung Mobile Press or Samsung.com.