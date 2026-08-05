Samsung, Tshimologong host graduation ceremony for 6th Cohort of Software Development (SWD) programme

Demonstrating Tangible Outcomes of the ICT Training & the Combined Contribution of the Programme's Strategic Partners to South Africa's Tech Space

On 23 July 2026, Samsung, in collaboration with Tshimologong Digital Innovation Precinct, hosted a graduation ceremony for the sixth cohort of the Software Development (SWD) Programme, celebrating the successful completion and the measurable impact this ICT training has had on the lives of the participating students.

Distinguished guests invited to this significant event included the Head of Samsung Corporate Marketing & Public Affairs, Samsung EEIP & B-BBEE Manager, the CEO of Tshimologong Digital Precinct, as well as the Deputy Vice-Chancellor at the University of the Witwatersrand (Wits). This graduation ceremony is a demonstration of the tangible outcomes of this SWD programme, which include the skills acquired by graduates, innovative projects completed and the partners’ contributions to the tech space.

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Samsung, in conjunction with Tshimologong, has in the last few years identified that one of the challenges faced by ICT graduates is the struggle to find jobs in software development. The reason for this situation is that the ICT industry’s job seekers are generally required to have at least two (2) to four (4) years’ relevant experience to be able to secure employment.

In reality, though, when interns work in industry under real-world pressure, they are at the mercy of those who have the time and willingness to mentor; therefore, it takes longer to gain the necessary expertise. To address this challenge, Samsung has since 2020 been sponsoring a 12-month internship programme in partnership with Tshimologong. This ICT training is part of Samsung’s already successful R280 million worth Equity Equivalent Investment Programme (EEIP), launched in 2019.

And, with Samsung’s extensive investment into this SWD programme, the parties involved are pleased to see that this partnership has consistently yielded excellent results over the past seven years. The partners have also indicated that there was an excellent attendance and participation rate over the last 12 months.

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According to Tshimologong’s reports, about 71 students from cohorts 1 – 5 had completed the programme, and in this current group – cohort 6- Samsung sponsored 18 students, making the total number of students whose lives have been changed by this programme 89. Importantly, with the help of employment partners, the total absorption rate from cohorts 1 – 6 is 79%, considering cohort 6 completed at the end of June 2026.

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Mark Harris, CEO, Tshimologong Digital Innovation Precinct said: “Our partnership with Samsung is fundamentally rooted in developing high-end digital skills that create tangible opportunities for unemployed youth. In a market where even graduates with degrees and diplomas struggle to find employment, this programme bridges the critical gap between academic theory and industry readiness.

What makes this programme particularly relevant today is how it has evolved to reflect the profound transformation that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is bringing to software engineering. AI is no longer a peripheral tool; it is reshaping how software is designed, written, tested and deployed.”

Harris added further and said: “We place enormous importance on ensuring that our graduates are not only proficient in core development skills, but are equally fluent in AI-assisted development, automation and the new ways of working that define the modern tech industry. In doing so, we are not simply preparing them for the jobs of today; we are positioning them to embrace and lead in the future of work in an increasingly competitive and rapidly evolving space.

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Monitoring the progress of our alumni post-programme, it’s incredibly exciting to see how they have rapidly advanced their careers, with some even emerging as successful tech entrepreneurs. This multi-year initiative is a testament to the power of delivering true, measurable impact – moving beyond mere training to actively improving economic and job opportunities for South Africa’s youth. Wits Tshimologong is immensely proud to partner with Samsung in delivering this transformative programme.”

In this year’s Tshimologong digital programme, Samsung’s investment has provided this group of ICT students with access to resources such as software engineers, mentors, world-class training and stipends. The 18 selected African interns, comprising nine (9) women and nine (9) males with an IT tertiary qualification, have had an opportunity to work with a senior developer to grow their skills. The sole responsibility of the senior developer was to focus, on a full-time basis, on the interns’ growth by providing the right mentorship and guiding them on real-world projects.

Nicky Beukes, Samsung EEIP Project Manager added: “As Samsung, we are delighted to see another group of young and enthusiastic graduates successfully completing this ICT training. Over the years, our approach to ICT education and training has consistently ensured that the graduates from this SWD programme are well-prepared for real-world challenges. This is because we are convinced that this preparedness directly benefits local entrepreneurship ecosystems and technical job markets. All the effort put into this programme provides us with a group of Samsung alumni graduates that now have a competitive advantage in the broader technology industry.”

The interns were subjected to high intensity and fast-paced learning over the 12-months and obtained market-relevant experience which make them suitably qualified to enter the job market. The outcome of this internship programme is to ensure a portfolio of practical experience to improve employability. Over the years, there has been a clear indication that the majority of students follow the formal employment route and entrepreneurship is the exception. Samsung’s partnership with Tshimologong is all about developing the tech start-ups of tomorrow but also about growing quality software development skills for South Africa.

During this one-year programme, these graduating students worked in teams and had an opportunity to produce various team projects that included finding a solution to a societal problem through digital innovation. The much-needed experience that this group acquired in this programme has made them excited about the prospects of embarking on the next chapter of their lives – one filled with imminent possibilities of securing employment, earning a living and supporting their families.

Since inception, the role of each of the partners has been clearly defined, and this has contributed immensely to the consistent success of the programme. Tshimologong continues to provide the expertise and the know-how of a senior developer to grow the students’ skills. Its role also includes the provision of mentorship and guiding of students to tackle real-world problems. This market-relevant and skills-driven programme prepares students by guiding them through the process of ensuring that they are ready for the workplace. Together, Samsung and Tshimologong also provide a network of employment partners.

“As Samsung, we remain committed to providing sustained investment and ensuring that significant opportunities are created through such programmes. Samsung’s collaborative effort with institutions of higher education such as Tshimologong is not only there to ensure the successful completion of ICT training. Mainly, these partnerships seek to enhance employment prospects that will help in addressing the socio-economic challenges faced by the country’s youth and their respective communities,” concludes Beukes.