Nissan and Citroen cars recalled due to battery, airbag issue

Owners of the affected Nissan and Citroen cars are urged to take them to the nearest authorised dealership.

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has issued a product recall of Nissan and Citroen cars due to battery and airbag issues.

This recall comes days after Ford Motor Company Southern Africa (FMCSA) announced a product recall affecting 21 777 cars sold within the Southern African Development Community (SADC) nations.

The NCC is a body that protects consumers by ensuring that businesses comply with consumer protection laws and treat customers fairly.

The Consumer Protection Act 68 of 2008 safeguards consumers from hazards and ensures their well-being and safety by governing product recalls. The NCC can order a recall if a product is deemed unsafe or poses a potential risk to the public.

ALSO READ: NCC issues another product recall … and this time it’s not your car

Recall of Nissan cars

Nissan is recalling the Qashqai model made available for sale from September 2021 to April 2024. The NCC said on Wednesday the recall is due to a problem with a battery.

“The manufacturer has identified that HR13- Non-Alis – EGI Harness Battery connection may have been incorrectly assembled during production.

“In this condition, the harness retaining nut may be loose. Under specific driving conditions, there may be a very significant increase in resistance.”

The consumer watchdog added that in an extreme situation, where the vehicle continues to be driven in this condition, there is a risk of excessive heat build-up.

Recall of Citroen cars

Stellantis South Africa, a manufacturer of Citroen, is recalling the C4, DS4, and DS5 models due to a problem with the driver’s airbag.

“The driver’s airbag inflator may rupture during the deployment phase. This could cause metal fragments to be released into the vehicle cabin, posing a serious risk of injury or even death to the driver and passengers,” said the NCC.

The affected cars were sold between 2009 and 2016.

Owners of the affected Nissan and Citroen cars are urged to take them to the nearest authorised dealership.

ALSO READ: Here’s why VW is recalling 253 Polo sedans – Is yours included?

Another Ford model

The consumer watchdog added that FMSCA is recalling the 2025 Ford Ranger Wildtrak vehicles due to the transmission main valve body’s internal dimensions that do not meet the engineering print specifications.

“The driver may experience no reverse motion when the vehicle is in reverse gear.

“When the gear selector is in reverse or neutral, the vehicle may unexpectedly move forward. When this occurs, the malfunction indicator light and wrench light will illuminate on the instrument cluster.”

Massive Ford recall

Ford announced earlier in the week that the affected models in the massive recall of 21 777 cars include Ranger, Mustang, EcoSport, Everest and Transit Custom models.

Problems in these cars range from an error in the SYNC system to the infotainment screen possibly freezing.

To check if your Ford has been affected by any of the recalls, you can visit this page and enter your VIN number in the search bar.

NOW READ: Another vehicle recall: Here’s whether your car is affected