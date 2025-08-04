Are there any safe cars left on SA roads? NCC issues another vehicle recall

Lexus warns that the issue greatly increases the risk of an accident, especially at higher speeds.

Week after week, the National Consumer Commission (NCC) has issued a product recall of certain car models due to issues that can lead to serious injury. The latest recall is of a Lexus LX600 due to an issue that can greatly increase the risk of an accident, especially at higher speeds.

The NCC is a body that protects consumers by ensuring that businesses comply with consumer protection laws and treat customers fairly.

The Consumer Protection Act 68 of 2008 safeguards consumers from hazards and ensures their well-being and safety by governing product recalls. The NCC can order a recall if a product is deemed unsafe or poses a potential risk to the public.

Recall of Lexus cars

In a statement released on Friday, 1 August, Acting Commissioner Hardin Ratshisusu said Lexus South Africa is recalling 34 LX600 models manufactured between 17 January 2022 and 5 December 2022.

These cars were sold through the Lexus South Africa Dealer Network, with distribution across all nine provinces.

Lexus South Africa told the NCC that the impacted cars are equipped with a V35A engine that contains crankshaft main bearings, which allow the crankshaft to rotate within the engine assembly while running.

Engines in the cars

“During a specific production period, there is a possibility that the engine machining debris of a particular size and amount may not have been cleared from the engine during manufacturing and subsequently contaminated the engine assembly during the production process.

“For these engines, in the affected vehicles, the pressure of the main bearings due to the engine configuration is such that if the machining debris adheres to the bearings and operation continues at higher loads over time, failure of the bearings may occur.

“Consequences include engine knocking, rough idling, failure to start, and in more severe instances, an engine stall while driving, which poses a serious safety risk due to the sudden loss of motive power.”

Engines to be replaced

Lexus warns that the issue greatly increases the risk of an accident, especially at higher speeds.

“Owners of the affected vehicles are urged to immediately contact the nearest authorised Lexus dealership. Lexus, as submitted to the NCC, will replace the engine at no cost to the consumer.”

Mass Ford recall

Ford Motor Company Southern Africa (FMCSA) recently issued a recall affecting four models, totalling 5 718 cars that might be affected by the issues.

FMCSA stated that it is recalling EcoSports made between April 2021 and July 2022, Pumas from November 2021 to September 2024, and Rangers, as well as Everests, between June 2022 and March this year.

Ford said the cars were not only sold in South Africa, but in other parts of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) nations.

The recall of the EcoSport consists of 2 806 units in South Africa, 25 in Botswana and 41 in Namibia over front half shafts. Dearborn states that the front half shafts could have been inserted improperly into the transmission. In the case of the Puma, there are 1 775 cars affected in South Africa, six in Botswana, 13 in Namibia, and two in Eswatini.

