Here is why VW is recalling 253 Polo Sedans. Is yours included?

Volkswagen of South Africa has informed the National Consumer Commission (NCC) of a recall of 253 Polo Sedans. This is an addition to the recall of 18 Polo Sedans that was announced last week.

NCC spokesperson Phetho Ntaba said the cars were made available for sale from 11 August 2022 to date.

“The recall is due to incorrectly fitted seat belts on the driver and passenger sides.”

Recall of Polo Sedans

NCC is a body that protects consumers by ensuring businesses treat consumers fairly and follow consumer protection laws.

The Consumer Protection Act 68 of 2008 protects consumers from hazards and ensures their well-being and safety by governing product recalls. The NCC can order a recall if a product is deemed unsafe or poses a potential risk to the public.

The first recall was made on 17 July 2025, in which VW stated that the affected vehicles were the Polo sedans. The issue is caused by a mix-up of belt webbing.

Seat belts in Polo Sedans

“The NCC received another recall affecting an additional 253 vehicles,” she added.

According to VW, the recall is due to a fault in the rear right seat belt; both rear seat belts (left and right) require inspection.

Due to the manufacturing issue, the seat belts’ restraint function may be severely limited in the event of an accident. “This could lead to serious or fatal injuries for the driver.”

Visit VW

Those who purchased Polo Sedans from 11 August 2022 are advised to contact a VW-approved dealership for a check. If needed, the affected component will be replaced.

“The success of these recalls is dependent on the response by the motorists of these affected vehicles.

“We remind consumers that the recalls are safety critical; therefore, consumers must respond to any recall with urgency.”

