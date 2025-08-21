More boost for less as Nissan cuts Magnite Turbo’s prices

Price cuts haven't come at the expense of features or a reduction in model count.
In a surprise move, Nissan has applied price cuts to all turbo versions of the Magnite to “provide higher premium, greater value compact SUVs at a more competitive rate”.
Drop between 4% and 10%
A move that sees the Magnite dip below R400 000, the reductions amount to the following:
- 1.0T Visia: cut from R309 700 to R295 900 (-R13 000);
- 1.0T Acenta: cut from R340 100 to R329 900 (-R10 200);
- 1.0T Acenta CVT: cut from R370 500 to R344 900 (-R26 500);
- 1.0T Acenta+ CVT: cut from R410 700 to R369 900 (-R40 800)
“We wanted to align our model pricing to the needs of the local market, giving South African drivers access to higher-spec compact SUVs with exceptional performance and five-star Global NCAP-rated safety features,” Nissan South Africa Managing Director, Maciej Klenkiewicz, said in a statement.
Same powertrain, no new spec
Facelifted last year, the cuts, which don’t apply to the normally aspirated variants, haven’t resulted in any other spec changes, or indeed, engine outputs.
As such, the free-breathing 1.0-litre three-cylinder produces an unchanged 53kW/96Nm, while the turbo develops 74 kW and 160 Nm when mated to the five-speed manual gearbox,
Going for the optional CVT, meanwhile, sees the latter figure drop to 152 Nm.
Transmission options for the former engine remain a five-speed manual or a five-speed automated manual (AMT) Nissan calls EZ Shift.
Respective fuel consumption figures for the turbo, based on the transmission, are 5.2 L/100 km and six-litres per 100 km.
Price
As before, all Magnite models come standard with a six-year/150 000 km warranty, with only the Move panel van being omitted from the added inclusion of the three-year/30 000 km service plan.
- Magnite Move 1.0 panel van – R229 900
- Magnite 1.0 Visia – R246 200
- Magnite 1.0 Visia EZ Shift – R263 200
- Magnite 1.0T Visia – R295 500
- Magnite 1.0 Acenta – R277 300
- Magnite 1.0 Acenta EZ Shift – R294 400
- Magnite 1.0T Acenta – R329 900
- Magnite 1.0T Acenta CVT – R344 900
- Magnite 1.0 Acenta Plus EZ Shift – R323 900
- Magnite 1.0T Acenta Plus CVT – R369 900
