More boost for less as Nissan cuts Magnite Turbo’s prices

Price cuts haven't come at the expense of features or a reduction in model count.

In a surprise move, Nissan has applied price cuts to all turbo versions of the Magnite to “provide higher premium, greater value compact SUVs at a more competitive rate”.

Drop between 4% and 10%

A move that sees the Magnite dip below R400 000, the reductions amount to the following:

1.0T Visia: cut from R309 700 to R295 900 (-R13 000);

1.0T Acenta: cut from R340 100 to R329 900 (-R10 200);

1.0T Acenta CVT: cut from R370 500 to R344 900 (-R26 500);

1.0T Acenta+ CVT: cut from R410 700 to R369 900 (-R40 800)

“We wanted to align our model pricing to the needs of the local market, giving South African drivers access to higher-spec compact SUVs with exceptional performance and five-star Global NCAP-rated safety features,” Nissan South Africa Managing Director, Maciej Klenkiewicz, said in a statement.

Same powertrain, no new spec

Facelifted last year, the cuts, which don’t apply to the normally aspirated variants, haven’t resulted in any other spec changes, or indeed, engine outputs.

Price cut applies to all turbo varmints. Image: Nissan

As such, the free-breathing 1.0-litre three-cylinder produces an unchanged 53kW/96Nm, while the turbo develops 74 kW and 160 Nm when mated to the five-speed manual gearbox,

Going for the optional CVT, meanwhile, sees the latter figure drop to 152 Nm.

Transmission options for the former engine remain a five-speed manual or a five-speed automated manual (AMT) Nissan calls EZ Shift.

No added changes to the interior, after the facelift, has been made. Image: Nissan

Respective fuel consumption figures for the turbo, based on the transmission, are 5.2 L/100 km and six-litres per 100 km.

Price

As before, all Magnite models come standard with a six-year/150 000 km warranty, with only the Move panel van being omitted from the added inclusion of the three-year/30 000 km service plan.

Magnite Move 1.0 panel van – R229 900

Magnite 1.0 Visia – R246 200

Magnite 1.0 Visia EZ Shift – R263 200

Magnite 1.0T Visia – R295 500

Magnite 1.0 Acenta – R277 300

Magnite 1.0 Acenta EZ Shift – R294 400

Magnite 1.0T Acenta – R329 900

Magnite 1.0T Acenta CVT – R344 900

Magnite 1.0 Acenta Plus EZ Shift – R323 900

Magnite 1.0T Acenta Plus CVT – R369 900

