Ford recalling more than 21 000 Rangers, Mustangs, EcoSports, Everests and Transit Custom

One of the most concerning issues is that the parts needed to repair the cars are currently unavailable.

Ford Motor Company Southern Africa (FMCSA) has announced three separate recalls affecting their Ranger, Mustang, EcoSport, Everest, and Transit Custom models, totalling 21 777 affected cars.

To check if your Ford has been affected by any of the recalls, you can visit this page and enter your VIN number in the search bar.

This massive recall comes weeks after Ford recalled 5 718 vehicles in Southern African Development Community (SADC) nations, including South Africa.

Ford recalls Rangers

Ford on Monday said the first recall is of eight 2025 Ford Rangers sold in South Africa.

FMCSA has identified that certain 2025 Ford Ranger cars have transmission main valve bodies with internal dimensions that do not meet the engineering print specifications. As a result, the driver may experience no reverse motion when the vehicle is in reverse gear.

“When the vehicle’s gear selector is in reverse or neutral position, the vehicle may move forward. When this occurs, the malfunction indicator light (MIL) and wrench light will illuminate on the instrument cluster in the vehicle. Unexpected vehicle motion can increase the risk of an accident.”

At the moment, Ford does not have parts. It said they are expected to be available by October 2025.

“When parts are available, FMCSA or a Ford authorised dealer will notify the customer to schedule a service appointment for repairs to be completed free of charge.”

Ford recalls four models

The second recall includes Mustangs, EcoSports, Rangers, and Everests models that were built between 2018 and 2023.

“FMCSA has identified that in the affected vehicles, repeated short ignition cycles (time between key on and key off) may, over time, result in an error in the SYNC system that could result in system instability and/or a failure to maintain certain settings between ignition cycles.”

Ford said the issue could result in an intermittent blank image while in reverse or a rear-view image remaining on display after reverse driving has ended.

“A frozen rear-view camera display image while in reverse may create a false representation of where the vehicle is relative to its surroundings, increasing the risk of an accident.”

Breakdown of Ford affected cars

Ford said there are 33 affected cars in South Africa. The breakdown is as follows:

30 Ford Mustangs

One Ford EcoSport

One Ford Ranger

One Ford Everest

“FMCSA is working to provide a software update to repair the concern. When the software update becomes available, FMCSA or a Ford authorised dealer will notify the customer to schedule a service appointment for the software update to be completed free of charge.”

Ford said the software update is expected to be available in the third quarter of 2025, which is from 1 July to 30 September.

Massive recall

The third recall affects 21 736 cars in Southern Africa, which includes SA, Botswana, Namibia and Eswatini.

FMCSA is recalling the Everest, Ranger and Transit Custom models built between 2021 and 2025 due to an issue with the infotainment screen.

“FMCSA has identified that in some of the affected vehicles, the infotainment screen may freeze, followed by a black screen and a system reboot.

“If this occurs while reversing the vehicle, the rear-view image may be frozen, missing or delayed.”

Breakdown of affected cars

The affected cars are as follows:

Ford Ranger – 17 741 affected in Southern Africa (South Africa – 16 820; Botswana – 327; Namibia – 579; Eswatini – 15).

Ford Everest – 3 317 affected in Southern Africa (South Africa – 3 199; Botswana – 35; Namibia – 76; Eswatini – 7).

Ford Transit Custom – 678 affected in Southern Africa (South Africa – 674; Botswana – 1; Namibia – 2; Eswatini – 1).

“FMCSA is working to provide software for this repair. When the remedy becomes available, the company will notify the customer via mail to schedule a service appointment with their dealer for repairs to be completed free of charge.

“The remedy is anticipated to be available in the third quarter of 2025.”

